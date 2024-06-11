Grundy Bank hot dog eating contest raises $6,299.73 on Friday

Contestants line up and prepare to eat way too many hot dogs during the 2024 Grundy Bank Hot Dog Eating Contest. (Photo provided by Grundy Bank)

Grundy Bank raised $6,299.73 on Friday in its 16th annual hot dog eating contest, which featured eaters representing non-profits from all around Grundy County.

Officer Alex Hernandez defeated a competitive field by eating four hot dogs compared to six second place finishers, who each ate three. Eric Fisher, representing We Care of Grundy County, ate one hot dog.

Contestants were doing more than eating hot dogs, however: They spent the hour before that walking around the Grundy County Courthouse lawn in search of donations from spectators. Breaking Away and its representative Tyler Mann raised $3,573.68, earning an additional $250 from Grundy Bank for raising the most money. Hernandez finished in second in donations, raising $1,343 plus an additional $250 from Grundy Bank for winning the hot dog eating contest. United Way of Grundy County finished third in fundraising, raising $319.

Contestants in the contest included Eddie Thies for Operation BBQ Relief, Michael Urbanec for United Way of Grundy County, Chris Interial for the YMCA Scholarship Fund, Michael Putrich for the Morris Rotaract Club, and Alex Clubb for the Morris Chiefs Football Program.

Editor’s Note: Morris Herald-News editor Michael Urbanec was a participant in the Grundy Bank Hot Dog Eating contest.