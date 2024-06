The flyer for the 2024 Movies in the Park series. (Photo provided by the City of Morris)

Morris residents will have the opportunity to see the Pixar movie “Up” at dusk on Friday, June 21 at Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave. as part of the City of Morris’ 2024 Movies in the Park series hosted in conjunction with the Morris Area Public Library.

Movies shown include “Up” on Friday, June 21, “The Wizard of Oz” on Friday, July 19, “Mary Poppins” on Friday, Aug. 16, and “Encanto” on Friday, Sept. 20.

Each event is held in Goold Park weather permitting.