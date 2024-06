Mayor Chris Brown presents certificates to state-winners Malachi Congo (left) and Aniston Caputo. (Michael Urbanec)

The Morris City Council and Mayor Chris Brown recognized IESA 3A state-winners Aniston Caputo and Malachi Congo during its meeting Monday night.

Caputo, 7th grade student, took home first place in discus, throwing a distance of 28.69 meters. Congo is a back-to-back state champ in shot put, throwing it 15.48 meters.

Morris Mayor Chris Brown presented both of them with a certificate for their accomplishments.