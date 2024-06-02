Community Pulse: Coal City MAPPING process sets high priority goals for community

Coal City recently engaged its residents regarding the future of our community along with a plan of action to guide six teams of volunteers. Over 80 community residents volunteered their time, which consisted of 5 consecutive Tuesdays of three hour sessions in which the future goals of the community were sculpted to prioritize and form 6 main goals upon which dedicated action committees shall continue to work.

The goals listed below do not carry any priority over each of the others, but working on completing all of them would achieve creating a better quality of life for Coalers into the future. They are stated in a manner by which the identified goal has proven successful by the community reflecting the stated goal. These goals include:

Goal #1 – Coal City Retail Sector Focus > Coal City is a destination for the region with a variety of high-quality restaurants, unique shops, and entertainment-based businesses. All available retail buildings are filled and the business community continues to grow. In addition, residents can find all they need and want locally.

Goal #2 – Festival & Events Focus > There is always something to do in Coal City! Year-round, residents and visitors enjoy a wide range of festivals, events, and activities that appeal to people of all ages, incomes, and interests in modern, high-quality parks and facilities.

Goal #3 – Parks & Rec Focus > Coal City boasts a variety of attractive parks and recreation facilities. Residents and visitors utilize the network of walking and biking paths connecting local attractions and the nearby communities. A wide variety of sporting facilities provide many opportunities for health and wellness as well as recreation.

Goal #4 – Commercial/Industrial Focus > Coal City has a thriving commercial/industrial sector providing well-paying jobs for residents. The Village offers a variety of programs designed to help businesses start up, relocate, and grow in Coal City. The diversified economic base has increased the tax base and made the community less reliant on the nuclear power plant.

Goal #5 – Supporting Youth Focus > Coal City is a youth-focused community, where youth benefit from a variety of programs to protect, educate, and enrich their lives from birth through young adulthood including childcare, a range of extracurricular opportunities in sports, recreation, the arts, and more. In addition, youth learn to be good citizens and develop a lifelong attachment to their community.

Goal #6 – Focus on Housing > Coal City offers a wide variety of attractive, high-quality housing options to meet the needs of people of all ages, family compositions, and incomes. The affordable housing available has attracted new residents, particularly young families, to the community.

The Village Board has begun reviewing these goals and looks forward to gaining the recommendation and participation of its action teams. Thank you to all who dedicated so much time!