Water colored memories: Morris art guild marks 20 years

Barb Hildy gets to cut the ribbon during the 20th year celebration of the Morris Watercolor Guild. (Michael Urbanec)

Barb Hildy and the other founding members of the Morris Watercolor Guild really didn’t expect to be around this long, and they were warned at the start that forming an organization was a bad idea.

At least, that’s what their lawyer told them.

“We were told that our group wouldn’t survive and that we should not file for a non-for-profit when we first started by a lawyer,” Hildy said. “We started out using our own personal checking accounts and social security numbers to pay the instructor. We just grew. We didn’t know what we were doing.”

Hildy said she and her fellow founders took a watercolor class from John Blazekovich set up by Valerie Hatcher using government funding given by the City of Morris. She, like most of the group, had no painting experience beforehand but enjoyed painting learned through Blazekovich’s class that they enjoyed watercolor painting. That’s how the guild formed, but they needed to find their own space and their own money to continue.

“One of our members was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Morris, and she asked the pastor if we could meet there,” Hildy said. “He said ‘most definitely.’ He said no one uses the church on Friday afternoons, and to make ourselves comfortable.”

That was 20 years ago, and the Watercolor Guild has been meeting there every week, bringing in different teachers to learn different methods and styles multiple times per month. The guild met again Tuesday afternoon for a ribbon cutting with the City of Morris and the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce, celebrating both 20 years as an organization and as a group in Morris.

Fittingly, they met inside the Wesley Center at First United Methodist Church. This time, though, they were joined by Mayor Chris Brown, Illinois 106th District Rep. Jason Bunting, R-Dwight, Illinois 75th District Rep. Jed Davis, R-Yorkville, and a representative from Illinois 53rd District Sen. Tom Bennett’s office. Each shared a proclamation celebrating the guild’s 20 years in action.

Pat Neff, the guild’s secretary, hasn’t been a member as long as some but she knows the guild has grown in the time since she’s joined. It shows in the attendance of the 20th anniversary celebration. The guild filled out the Wesley Center.

The Watercolor Guild is up to over 50 members now, and members come from all over, including as far away as Streator, Homer Glenn and Orland Park. Like Hildy, Neff didn’t start painting until she joined the guild. She’d tried painting once in college and had done work like metal smithing and other types of artwork, but Neff came in completely new to watercolor otherwise.

What convinced Neff to get involved is she already knew several members.

“I thought it would be fun because they said when they do it it’s, like they’re in their zone,” Neff said. “When they painted, they were in their happy place and relaxing. I don’t know if I’m there yet. I still struggle with it, but everyone is so nice.”

Neff said everyone in the guild is positive and supportive to those at any skill level, and she’s learned much through her fellow guild-members.

Guild President Ellen Moran said being an artist is a calling, talent is a gift, skill is a discipline and sharing is a must.

“A small group of artists over 20 years ago saw the generosity of the First United Methodist Church to meet and practice their calling over the years,” Moran said. “Award-winning women and men have come and gone, leaving their beauty for others to experience.”

Moran thanked those who have made these 20 years possible, like First United Methodist Church and the Grundy County Historical Society, the Morris Theatre Guild, Morris Area Public Library and the UC Davis Callahan Funeral Home. Each of those places are home to galleries featuring the work of Morris Watercolor Guild members. She also thanked the guest artists who have come in to teach classes.

The guest artists brought in often come from around Illinois, and occasionally Wisconsin and Indiana.

“I also find with the guest artists, even the professionals, they’ll let us know the things they struggled with when they started while they’re demonstrating,” Neff said. “You know, it’s like golf – even the pros miss, but they might be an inch away. Everybody makes mistakes and everybody learns from everyone else.”

The guild also honored some of its founding members, Hildy, Marge Hiney, Val Hatcher, Joni Leigh and Ann Dorrough for their friendship and contributions throughout these 20 years. The members also thanked Becky Wilcock for designing the logo and Donna Tufano for playing the harp at the event.

The Morris Watercolor Guild is celebrating its 20th anniversary in June, but there will be further celebrations coming in August with the Liberty Arts Festival taking over Downtown Morris on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Those wishing to purchase a painting can do so at the Grundy County Historical Society Museum, 510 W. Illinois Ave.