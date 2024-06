JNEWS_0912_Minooka_01.jpg A sign marks the Village of Minooka on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Minooka, Ill. (Eric Ginnard - eginnard@shawmedia.com/The Herald-News, Eric Ginnard)

McLindon Road at Minooka Road going south to the CSX Railroad will be closed Monday, June 3 and approximately four days after for maintenance work at the railroad crossing.

The Village of Minooka announced the closing Friday, and said the closure is expected to last approximately four days.

Those who typically use this road are asked to find a different route. A detour will be posted.