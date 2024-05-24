May 24, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Grundy County Sheriff finds 13 grams cocaine, 55 grams fentanyl in Thursday bust

By Michael Urbanec
Grundy County Sheriff's Office

Grundy County Sheriff's Office (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office Pro-Active Unit found 13.41 grams of suspected cocaine and 55 grams of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop at 1:43 p.m. Thursday.

Ralph Barnes, 42, of Ottawa and Cassandra Barnes, 41, of Ottawa were transported to the Grundy County Jail.

Police stopped a 2014 Buick on Interstate 80 heading westbound for speeding and failure to signal, and the couple gave consent to search the vehicle according to a Friday news release from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Officers found a small amount of what they suspected was cocaine on the seat and floor board, and they then conducted a pat down.

Ralph was also found to have lied about his identity, and it was found that he had a suspended driver’s license and had warrants out in both La Salle and DuPage counties. Cassandra was charged with possession with intent to deliver one-to-15 grams of cocaine and possession with intent to deliver 15-to-100 grams of fentanyl.

Crime and CourtsGrundy County
Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News