Grundy County Sheriff finds 13 grams cocaine, 55 grams fentanyl in Thursday bust

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office Pro-Active Unit found 13.41 grams of suspected cocaine and 55 grams of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop at 1:43 p.m. Thursday.

Ralph Barnes, 42, of Ottawa and Cassandra Barnes, 41, of Ottawa were transported to the Grundy County Jail.

Police stopped a 2014 Buick on Interstate 80 heading westbound for speeding and failure to signal, and the couple gave consent to search the vehicle according to a Friday news release from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Officers found a small amount of what they suspected was cocaine on the seat and floor board, and they then conducted a pat down.

Ralph was also found to have lied about his identity, and it was found that he had a suspended driver’s license and had warrants out in both La Salle and DuPage counties. Cassandra was charged with possession with intent to deliver one-to-15 grams of cocaine and possession with intent to deliver 15-to-100 grams of fentanyl.