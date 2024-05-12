Grundy Eunoia Wellness Center opening in former Mazon Bank building

The Mazon State Bank building at 606 Depot St. in Mazon, which will be the new home of the Grundy Eunoia Wellness Center. (Michael Urbanec)

The Community Foundation of Grundy County has launched the Grundy Eunoia Wellness Center, a new non-profit that intends to fill the gap of behavior health service providers to Grundy County’s youth.

The Eunoia hub will be the former Mazon State Bank building on Depot Street in Mazon, which will be remodeled during May and June with a ribbon cutting and open house tour planned in early July.

“This building has almost 10,000 square feet over three floors, so there is plenty of space to spread out to counsel a number of children at one time – depending on the number of counselors we can employ,” said Sandy Rakes, President of the Eunoia Board of Directors. “As time goes by, we hope to fence in the drive-through and south lot to provide outdoor space as well, including play equipment and raised garden beds. Research shows that children respond better when their hands are busy, whether in play, art, music, or gardening.”

The Morris Hospital and Grundy County Health Department community needs assessment shows that for every one mental health service provider in Grundy County, there are 860 residents needing mental health services. This number is much higher than the average State of Illinois figure, with is one-to-480.

The Grundy County Health Department has seen more behavioral health clients under the age of 20 every year since 2020, when the county only saw 15 people. It saw 24 in 2021, 49 in 2022, 188 in 2023. The county has seen 99 clients so far in 2024.

The county has also screened 157 children ages birth to three through early intervention, of which only 60% have insurance. An unknown number have behavioral health as a sole diagnosis. The health department does not treat clients under 7-years-old. It is also the only behavioral health provider in the county that accepts Medicaid.

“Grundy Eunoia Wellness Center will attempt to narrow these gaps across the board,” said Julie Buck, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Grundy County. “Eunoia will serve ages birth to 18, and is working to accept most insurance plans, Medicaid, and sliding scale private pay. Because Eunoia will be its own 501c3 nonprofit, they will be able to accept donations to help pay for our most low income and vulnerable children. Our plan is to not turn anyone away simply due to an inability to pay.”

Jay Fillman, Eunoia Vice President and volunteer in charge of remodeling said its exciting to be recruiting contractors for a new program the county sorely needs.

“I’m also proud that we selected a property in Mazon that is more central to the entire county,” Fillman said. “And with parents driving to Mazon with their kids for services, we’re adding waiting space for parents in the remodel.”

The other Eunoia board members are Cindy Christenson, Susan Dobs and Dr. Ben Johnston. Jennifer Parker is consulting on insurance billing, and Adam Kotowski and Stacey Johnson are the mental health services consultants.

“Starting in 2023, the Community Foundation board of trustees identified two strategic grant-making focus areas: Mental health and non-school hour activities,” said Steve Kezerle, CFGC board president. “This new program will address both of our strategic priorities.”

The Community Foundation is accepting donations of cash, office furniture and remodeling volunteers such as landscape maintenance and interior décor.

Donations of cash can be made online to the Grundy Eunoia Wellness Center Fund at the Foundation at https://cfgrundycounty.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=1924 or mailed/dropped off to 520 W. Illinois Avenue, Morris, IL 60450. All donations are tax deductible as allowed by law.