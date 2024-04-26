be savvy marketing welcomed into the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce

be savvy marketing owner Christina Dick cuts the ribbon celebrating her new business with her family, the Grundy County Chamber, Mayor David Spesia, Coal City Police Chief Chris Harseim and Coal City Administrator Matt Fritz. (Photo provided by Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce and Channahon Minooka Chamber of Commerce have introduced be savvy marketing as a new member.

This innovative company is set to energize the local business community with fresh and effective digital marketing strategies. The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry celebrated its new Coal City business with a ribbon cutting ceremony held at Campbell Park Wednesday, April 17 with Mayor David Spesia.

“Social media marketing is more than just a necessity—it’s your business’s lifeline to success in the digital age. At be savvy marketing, we take the guesswork out of the equation, crafting strategies that save you time and eliminate frustration, so you can focus on what you do best: running your business,” founder and owner Christina Dick said in a news release.

With be savvy marketing Dick has carved a niche in delivering custom social media solutions for small businesses, she said. The company excels in creating tailored social media strategies and managing comprehensive social media presences to enhance client engagement and online visibility.

“We are thrilled to welcome be savvy marketing into our Chamber family,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said. “Christina’s expertise and enthusiasm for digital marketing will bring great value to our community. We look forward to the positive impact be savvy marketing will make in helping local businesses flourish online.”

Looking ahead, be savvy marketing is dedicated to becoming the go-to resource for social media expertise in our local community, Christina Dick said. Their goal is to educate local business owners through engaging workshops and tailored consulting sessions that demystify digital marketing.

“By empowering entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed online, we aim to establish ourselves as the local authority on innovative social media strategies. This commitment not only supports the growth of individual businesses but also strengthens the economic fabric of our community,” Christina Dick said.

Follow be savvy on Facebook and Instagram for social media tips and to stay updated with the ever-changing world of social media. For more information on be savvy marketing or to book a free consultation, visit www.besavvymarketing.com or contact Christina Dick at (630) 708-0812.

For more information on the Grundy County Chamber visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.