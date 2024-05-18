Minooka opens solar farm at wastewater treatment plant

The solar farm at Huntley High School on Friday, June 30, 2023. Multiple solar farms across McHenry County are being presented to the McHenry County Board creating concerns of watershed, farmland and pollinator issues. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The Village of Minooka worked with Verde Solutions to construct a solar energy system that will power the village’s wastewater treatment plant’s energy needs.

Minooka did not incur any cost for the construction, according to a Tuesday news release. The village will save an estimated $533,000 over the span of the 25-year power purchase agreement.

“The project has turned out to be a win-win for the village, as it will save a substantial amount of taxpayer money while simultaneously reducing the village’s carbon footprint,” reads the news release. “Thank you, Verde Solutions, LLC, and all village officials that worked to make this possible.”

The village also thanked Illinois Valley Industries, AppleJax Creations, and the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce and Industry for joining them at the grand opening.