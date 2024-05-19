Minooka honors David Corbin as first ever Citizen of the Year

The Village of Minooka recognized its first Citizen of the Year this past April at the State of the Village Address. Minooka is pleased to announce David Corbin as the 2024 Citizen of the Year. Born in Mattoon, Illinois, Dave and his family moved to Minooka while he was entering his freshman year of high school. Dave and his wife Judy, a lifelong resident of Minooka, married in 1966.

Dave is a military veteran and lifetime member of the Minooka American Legion Post 1188, totaling 51 years. For years he organized the annual Minooka Memorial Day Parade, a cherished community event in town. Dave is a past legion post commander, first installed in 1976. He continues to honor those who served by leading efforts to place flags at the graves of deceased veterans at five local cemeteries.

Dave also served the Minooka Fire Protection District for over 30 years as a firefighter, lieutenant, and later as the Director of the Emergency Medical Service. As EMS director, he implemented the first full time personnel in July 1994. As a volunteer EMT, Dave has responded to countless emergency calls over the years. After stepping down from active response, Dave continued as a Fire District Trustee, overseeing critical finance and policy decisions. He is now the proud grandfather of firefighter and paramedic Matthew Fals of the MFPD.

Dave has been an active member of the Minooka Lions Club for over 30 years, providing various resources and support to the community. In 2002 he received the Minooka Lions Club’s Volunteer of the Year Award. He followed that up by receiving the Melvin Jones Fellow Award in 2013. Numerous commendations were submitted to the Village describing Dave’s strong character and commitment to his community. One submission described him as the “most self-sacrificing for the greater good individual that any of us have ever had the pleasure of meeting,” while another stated, “He’s the same person he has always been – dedicated to his community.” His wife Judy explained that she is extremely proud of him and his accomplishments. She went on to say that, “While Dave has done all these things, it always just seemed like a way of life for him. Whenever he could help, he would try to be there, and he took pride in what he did.”

The Village of Minooka is grateful to Dave for his many years of steadfast service to the community. He has touched many lives, and his positive presence has made a lasting impact. The Village is honored to name Dave Corbin as its inaugural Citizen of the Year.

Memorial Day Parade

The American Legion Post #1188 will sponsor and host the 2024 Minooka Memorial Day Parade on Monday May 27th. The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Mission Bible Church on Wabena Avenue and end at Veterans Park with a memorial service immediately following. For more information please call (815) 822-5171 or visit www.MinookaLegion1188.org.

Minooka Summerfest 2024

Join the Minooka Lions Club and come downtown on June 13th, 14th, and 15th to celebrate Minooka Summerfest 2024. This annual event has become a local tradition and draws visitors from around the area. Summerfest 2024 will feature food trucks and vendors, a beer tent, pork chop and chicken dinners, daylong family entertainment, a bean bag tournament, kids’ games, an arts and crafts fair, and the Lions Foundation free hearing and vision screening truck. Don’t miss live music under the Grainger Tent each night. Musical groups Keep the Eleven, Exit 122, Nashville Electric Company, Back Country Roads, Sealed with a Kiss, and ARRA are all set to perform.

The Minooka Summerfest 5k Run will begin downtown at 8 a.m. on the morning of Saturday June 15th. The event includes race-tech shirts, professional chip timing, an awards ceremony, raffle prizes, and a free kids-run after the race. Pre-register online at www.MinookaLionsClub.com for 35 dollars. Race day registration is also available for forty dollars.