40&8 Blue Chevaliers cite Morris police officer for excellence

Pictured from left to right: Jerry Terando (Blue Chevaliers Representative), Rob Dettmann (Chef de Gare), Officer Markusic, Chief of Police Alicia Steffes, Steve Huettemann (Chef de Train). (Photo provided by the 40&8 Blue Chevaliers)

The Morris 40&8 Blue Chevaliers have cited Officer Sarah Markusic for her selection as the Morris Police Department’s 2023 Officer of the year, and her recent assignment tot he ProAct Unit.

Markusic leads the department in arrests, is a drone operator and has taken on leaderhip roles. She has become a field training officer and is currently in school for accident reconstruction.

Police Chief Alicia Steffes said Markusic is Officer of the Year material every year, and this isn’t just a year she happened to do better than usual.

Markusic was also lauded for her service in the Illinois Army National Guard.

The Blue Chevaliers thanked Markusic and saluted her for her exemplary service to the community and to the nation.