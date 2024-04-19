Minooka High School choir performs in Oahu, Hawaii

The Minooka Community High School Choir, Women’s Chorale, Essence, and Varsity Madrigals led by Directory Randy Benware traveled to Oahu, Hawaii for a six-day performance tour from March 21 through 27.

The students performed at the USS Missouri at Pearl Harbor with the USS Arizona Memorial in the background. They also performed at the Ala Moana Center Stage, and students participated in a clinic with Dr. Joshua Habermann, a lecturer in music and Interim Director of Choral Activities at the University of Hawaii-Manoa. Students finished that evening with a concert at the Kawaiahao Church in Honolulu.

“Touring with a group of students thousands of miles away is no easy task, but the opportunity to share our music with others and to make an impact on the students’ understanding of what ensemble means performing on a tour, and the joy of sharing it with others, was well worth it,” Benware said. “Outside of the amazing performance opportunities, we were greatly impacted by the beauty, culture and history Hawaii had to offer, and I am grateful we had the opportunity to go on this great adventure!”

The Spring Choir Concert and Awards Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 in the Performing Arts Center, 301 S Wabena Ave, Minooka.