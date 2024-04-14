Community Pulse: Grundy Chamber offers insight on freelance worker act

Grundy Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen attended Chamber Day in Springfield April 9 with Chamber executives from across the state to hear from legislative leaders on current and proposed laws that impact local businesses. (Photo provided by Christina Van Yperen)

Last week Chamber Day was held in Springfield where Chamber executives from across the state heard from legislative leaders on enacted laws and proposed ones that impact the business community.

This event is held annually by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce and the Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, organizations the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry is a member of. I am also a board member of the IACCE.

While we covered everything from employment law to taxes, I want to share with you one of the lesser-known new laws taking effect this July: the Freelance Worker Protection Act (FWPA). At Chamber Day new laws were presented by Peter Steinmeyer of Epstein Becker Green law firm’s Labor & Employment practice who works in the Chicago office.

Freelance workers are independent contractors. For this law any independent contractor getting at least $500 within 120 days requires the worker and company hiring them to enter into a written contract requiring specifics such as name and contact information of both parties, itemized list of all products and services the worker is providing, including the value of such, and the rate and method of payment; the date payment is due, and if an invoice is required - the date the worker needs to give the invoice by also must be included. This contract must then be kept on record for two years.

The company hiring the freelance worker must pay the freelancer all compensation in the contract within 30 days of the job being done. There are legal ramifications included and more details that should be studied that can be found at ilga.gov by searching (820 ILCS 193/) Freelance Worker Protection Act.

The Illinois Department of Labor will release an example of a required contract for businesses to use. If your business utilizes freelance workers, aka independent contractors, look up this law, talk to an employment attorney if need and be ready by July 1.

Upcoming Chamber Events

Tuesday, April 16: Coffee & Company with Morris Elementary School District 54 at 54 White Oak Drive, Morris. 8-9 a.m. This networking event is free to attend, and all are invited.

Thursday, April 18: Minooka State of the Village Address with Mayor Ric Offerman. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Minooka Village Hall, 121 McEvilly Road. Registration is closed.

Save the date for the Morris State of the City Address with Mayor Chris Brown on Wednesday, June 19 from 5-7 p.m. at the Morris Country Club, 2615 W. Route 6. Registration will open in May. For sponsorship information contact Events & Marketing Director Lena Wickens at lena@grundychamber.com or 815-942-0113.