National Weather Service issues flood watch in La Salle, Grundy County

The Illinois River, which had all but obliterated many landmarks in Stratton State Park at Morris by Monday evening, was expected to crest near 22 1/2 feet around noon today. That level is nearly 6 1/2 feet above flood stage. (Herald Photo by Adam Nekola)

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a flood watch for La Salle and Grundy Counties for the area around the Illinois River, including Morris.

Flooding is possible on the Illinois River from the outlet at Channahon downstream to Heritage Harbor east of Ottawa from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning.

Roads threatened include Pine Bluff Road Road west of Illinois Rt. 47 and Dwight Road south of Morris. Water reaching 16 feet high will impact shipping along the river.

Currently, river water is sitting at 13.1 feet.