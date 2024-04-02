Construction continues on Goodwill, Westside parks in Morris

Recent weather has slowed down the construction at both Goodwill Park and Westside Park in Morris, but the projects are still ongoing.

Mayor Chris Brown provided an update at Monday’s City Council meeting, saying that the parks are looking really nice and public works has been able to recycle some of the fencing for use at other parks.

“Goodwill Park is looking really nice,” Brown said. “They’ve had some of the playground equipment up and things are starting to come together really well.”

Brown said public works has been helpful in recycling the old fence, using it to add fences for t-ball, which should make things less stressful for the kids that have had their baseball seasons moved.

He said public works was able to move some of the clay sporting dirt to Kiwanis Park, as well, along with some of the bleachers. This means that park will be fully operation for the kids this summer.

Construction on Goodwill Park started in August and should be finished by summer of this year, while construction on Westside Park started only recently.