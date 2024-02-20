Morris Hospital hosts free community program on better breathing

A YMCA logo is on the exterior Dec. 30 of the YMCA in Morris. (Eric Ginnard)

Morris Hospital is hosting a free community program about the various conditions that affect respiratory health at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12 at the Morris Community YMCA, 320 Wauponsee St., Morris.

The program, “Learn More, Breathe Better,” is open to the community as part of the Morris Community YMCA and Morris Hospital’s new Healthy Happens Here health and wellness seminar series.

Pattie Holmberg, a Pulmonary Rehabilitation Charge RN, will discuss the prevention of breathing conditions, along with techniques to improve breathing.

To register, call the Morris Community YMCA at 815-413-8080 or go to jolietymca.org and enter “Learn More, Breathe Better” in the search bar.