Community Pulse: Grundy Economic Development Council has many events and opportunities on the horizon

Adam Hess presents Nancy Norton with an award thinking her for her work in helping CSX establish the Clarius Business Park in Grundy County, and collaborating with CSX to make sure it would be successful. (Michael Urbanec)

Summer Internship Program

Does your son or daughter have a job for the summer? Summer jobs are a part of growing up, and the Grundy County Internship Program is proud to continue the tradition. However, unlike many summer jobs, these internships give students a chance to work in a future career and learn about local companies, and all of them are paid.

Starting the 12th year of the Grundy County Internship Program, the program began as a way to provide a pipeline of talent to premier businesses in our community and also give students a chance to gain real-world experience in a field of their interest. Now with over 250 students successfully completing the program, it continues to grow and expand every year. It started with just three companies and this year includes 16. More companies means expanded and diverse positions including, but not limited to: accounting, healthcare, IT, engineering, pharmacy, public works, automotive, and much more.

To qualify for the program, the student needs to attend one of the four Grundy County high schools or GAVC and be a junior or senior. The positions are full and part-time, with some positions able to work around summer commitments like family vacations or sports. All the details and the application can be found at www.gavc-il.org. The deadline for all applications is February 23, 2024.

Grundy Moves – Transportation Forum – February 22

As Grundy County grows, the infrastructure needs to grow with it. On February 22 at 8:30 a.m., the GEDC is hosting an online forum to discuss the opportunities, challenges, and path forward for the Grundy County transportation network. Special guests include Mr. Michael Short, IDOT Program Development Engineer, and Dr. Ann Schneider, consultant for the Grundy Moves, a county-wide transportation plan. This is your chance to be “in the know” about upcoming road projects and local initiatives. Call the GEDC office to register at 815-942-0163.

Celebrating Business – GEDC and Chamber Annual Dinner – March 6

The largest event to celebrate local businesses is being held on March 6th at Jennifer’s Garden. The GEDC and the Grundy Chamber of Commerce are excited to celebrate the positive things happening in the community. The evening will include an award ceremony and recognition of those businesses and organizations making a difference in Grundy County.