Braceville, Gardner fire departments put out recycling fire on Huston Road

Firefighters work on knocking down the flames after a garbage truck's load of recycling caught on fire in the 7200 block of Huston Road near Braceville. (Photo provided by Tom Celkis)

The Braceville and Gardner Fire Departments handled a fire near 7215 Huston Road Sunday morning after a dump truck driver noticed the truckload had caught on fire.

Gardner’s Lieutenant Brett Alford said a garbage truck was going around picking up recycling that caught fire, leading the driver to dump the load on the roadside before calling the fire department to put out the flames.

“It happens every once in a while,” Alford said. “They’ll catch fire and all that, and what they’ll do is follow their procedures. They dump it to the side where it’s easier for us to put out and there’s less damage to the vehicle.”

There were no injuries reported, and the fire was handled quickly.