Morris Hospital re-certified as primary stroke center

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers’ Primary Stroke Certification has been renewed by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), an indication that Morris Hospital is practicing recognized standards for stabilizing, diagnosing, and treating acute stroke patients.

To achieve Primary Stroke Certification, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers demonstrated that it meets the following standards:

· The stroke program director has extensive experience in acute stroke.

· The stroke code team responds to the patient’s bedside within 15 minutes.

· Lab testing, advanced imaging capabilities, and neurologists are available 24/7.

· Neurosurgical expertise is available or the ability to transfer within two hours.

· A designated stroke unit is available.

· Staff demonstrates competency in specific education requirements.

According to Cara Marco, MSN, RN, Quality Manager at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, time is essential when someone is having a stroke.

“Morris Hospital first achieved Primary Stroke Certification in 2014 through our commitment to ensuring we have all of the necessary protocols in place so that we can quickly identify and administer treatment for stroke patients. Earning re-certification is a significant achievement that recognizes our continued commitment to providing outstanding stroke care to our patients and our community.”

The certification is awarded for three years, with a mid-cycle review required by ACHC in 18 months. Morris Hospital is also designated as a Primary Stroke Center by the Illinois Department of Public Health.