Morris High School gets new principal for 2024-25 school year

The Morris Community High School Board approved the hiring of Principal Michele Flanagan on Monday.

Flanagan’s will officially begin her new role on Monday, July 1, 2024.

Flanagan earned her bachelor’s degree in career and technical education at Eastern Illinois University and her master’s degree in educational leadership at Concordia University. She has 11 years of teaching experience, two years of administrative experience and spent five years in the business industry.

“Ms. Flanagan has successful experience as a Business Teacher and currently as a Dean of Students at Lockport Township High School,” said Superintendent Craig Ortiz. “She shows great potential for leadership, strengthening curriculum and instruction, and building positive relationships with the students, faculty and staff. I look forward to the insights Ms. Flanagan will bring to this role.”

Flanagan is the first woman principal in Morris High School’s history.

“I believe her service in this role will inspire others at a time when there is a severe shortage of administrators,” Ortiz said.

The Board approved a one-year contract for Flanagan that includes a salary of $124,500.

Ortiz said 13 candidates applied for the position, six of whom were invited for first-round interviews with the administrative team. Three candidates advanced to the second round, which included committees of 20 stakeholders. Flanagan emerged as the top choice.

The principal position vacancy was caused by the resignation of the previous principal, Michael Gourley, at the end of July 2023. For the current school year, assistant principal Jeremiah Farrell has taken on the role of Interim Principal, with several duties shared among the rest of the administrative team.