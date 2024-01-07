Grundy County micro pantries aren’t perfect but fill food gaps

Micro food pantries, like this one in Mazon, are meant to provide food to people in emergency need of food. Photo by Denise M. Baran-Unland. (Denise M)

Ashley Warner, bar manager of the Morris Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6049, said she is appreciative of those who fill the micro food pantry outside the post.

But she often wishes they didn’t.

The VFW had a major fire in October and is under repair, she said. Once work on the windows and roof commences, “people really shouldn’t be there at all,” she said.

Also, the micro pantry, which was donated by Girl Scouts, is not a food pantry, she said.

It’s for pet supplies.

Now, Warner said, people are contacting her because the door isn’t shutting properly.

“It was built by 10-year-old girls,” Warner said.

Warner said she understands the rising food insecurity in Grundy County. But a construction worker recently told her that he saw people drive up “in a nice vehicle,” empty the pantry’s contents into three bags and then drive away.

Perhaps they were embarrassed at needing the food or they were bringing the food to a family in need, Warner said.

But if they weren’t?

“That’s really unfortunate that people feel like that’s OK,” she said.

Benefits of micro food pantries

Jeff Eberhard of Morris said he occasionally hears negative stories about micro pantries, including vandalism or people taking more food than they need.

But he said he thinks those instances are rare.

“But honestly, for the most part it’s not bad,” Eberhard said.

For instance, Brent Newman, CEO for the Grundy County Housing Authority, said he is not aware of any problems with the micro food pantry at Saratoga Tower apartments in Morris.

“It just has to be stocked really fast,” Newman said. “We’ve not really had any vandalism. The micro panties are really set up to be just self-run. People take what they need, and people leave what they can.”

We’ve watched people take a can of soup and some crackers and leave everything else in there. And they have nothing.” — Jeff Eberhard, owner of E-Z Auto Sales in Joliet and founder of the local micro pantry movement

Eberhard said he feels the need for micro food pantries is rising.

“The hard part, though, is that if you have more of them out there, you need more people to watch over them,” he said.

Eberhard and his team at E-Z Auto Sales in Joliet started the area micro pantry movement seven years ago by building more than 90% of them. The remaining 10% download Eberhard’s plans and build their own, he said.

The idea is that once people install them, they also will shepherd them, he said. The micro food pantries are intended for emergency use only. People can stock them or take what they need, all anonymously, he said.

“There’s always going to be people who never sign up, who never go to the food pantry or don’t want to fill something out or have to ask,” Eberhard said.

He said installing micro pantries in well-lit, heavily trafficked areas helps prevent vandalism. Eberhard said he’s never had any trouble with the micro pantry near E-Z Auto, which he owns.

Instead, Eberhard pointed to the benefits: filling in gaps of need and giving people an opportunity to give.

The micro food pantries also help when people who do go to the food pantry start to run out of food, he said. Overall, people aren’t “greedy” when using them, he said.

“We’ve watched people take a can of soup and some crackers and leave everything else in there,” Eberhard said. “And they have nothing.”

Eberhard said the micro food pantries also provide opportunities for the community to give. Anyone concerned about people taking advantage of the food pantries doesn’t have to fill them, he said.

“People are pretty darned good [at] helping,” Eberhard said. “They pick up a few things when they go to the stores with their kids to help fill the need.”