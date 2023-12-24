December 24, 2023
Shaw Local
Still time to get your Starved Rock ornament

By Shaw Local News Network
Frozen waterfall in Starved Rock State Park

Frozen waterfall in Starved Rock State Park (Jackie Novak)

The Illinois Conservation Foundation has launched the first in a new series of annual Illinois state park holiday ornaments, showcasing the distinct landscape of Starved Rock State Park in La Salle County.

Recognized for its waterfalls, the Starved Rock ornament serves as a tribute to Illinois’ natural beauty and the Foundation’s dedication to conservation efforts, according to a news release from the foundation.

Available exclusively online at ilconservation.org, the ornaments are priced at $15.99 each, including shipping and handling, according to the release.

Proceeds from ornament sales will be directed toward restoration and revitalization initiatives at Illinois state parks, according to the release.

Measuring 3 inches and crafted from diecast enamel, the 2023 ornament highlights Starved Rock State Park’s scenic allure and offers an opportunity to commemorate the park.

“This ornament represents a tangible way for supporters to contribute to our mission of conserving Illinois’ natural treasures,” said Steve Ettinger, executive director of the Illinois Conservation Foundation. “Every year we plan to feature a different state park, making this a fun collectors’ series for Illinois’ outdoor enthusiasts. We have a few parks on our short list and would love to hear from fellow park lovers which ones they want to see highlighted in the upcoming years.”

