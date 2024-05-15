Morris welcomes National League of Cities for Centennial roadshow

(From left to right) Aldermen Jim Black and Sarah Mettille, 36th Ward Chicago Alderman and National League of Cities Board Member Gil Villegas, City of Morris Mayor Chris Brown and City of Morris City Clerk Lori Werden. (Photo provided by the City of Morris)

The City of Morris hosted the National League of Cities on its Centennial Roadshow celebrating the organization’s 100th year on Monday.

The National League of Cities is marking a century of commitment to advancing local government and advocating for the interests of cities, towns and villages nationwide by visiting 100 different cities in every region of the country. This trip is aimed at spotlighting the diversity, resilience, and transformation of America’s local communities. The trip started in March at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kans., where the NLC was founded. It will end in November when it reaches Tampa for the City Summit conference.

“What an honor to be chosen by the NLC as one of two official stops in Illinois on their Centennial Roadshow celebration,” said Mayor Chris Brown. “We thank the National League of Cities for its partnership and recognize its tremendous impact on municipalities all over the country.”

Brown and members of the City Council welcomed the guests from the NLC Monday, highlighting the many projects underway around the city like the new fire station, the YMCA, renovations to West Side Park and Goodwill Park, and the new City of Morris Public Works facility.

Brown led them on a tour of the Morris Municipal Services building before treating them to lunch, treats from around the city and an official resolution recognizing the NLC’s contributions to municipalities across the country.

“It is truly an honor for NLC to visit remarkable municipalities, like Morris, Illinois, that have made significant contributions to the advancement of local government over the past 100 years,” said Clarence Anthony, CEO and Executive Director of the National League of Cities. “Each of these cities has played a pivotal role in moving our local communities forward and has a unique story that showcases transformative change. As we celebrate and chart a course for the next 100 years, I am more excited than ever for the future of cities, towns, and villages and look forward to continuing important work together.”

For more information about the roadshow or to learn more about NLC’s centennial events or initiatives, visit nlc100.org.