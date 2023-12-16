Grundy County Health Department offers seasonal vaccines, available now

The Grundy County Health Department has flu, RSV and COVID-19 vaccines available by appointment.

Those eligible for the flu vaccine include adults 65 and older for a high dose, and those six months and older for a regular dose.

Arexvy, an RSV vaccine, is available for adults age 60 and older, and it is a one time immunization recommended for everyone 60 and older. Beyfortus is available for infants and toddlers through two-years-old, and certain requirements must be met to participate. Children must have Medicaid or no insurance, underinsured, or American Indigenous or Alaskan Native.

Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine is available for everyone older than six months.

To schedule an appointment for vaccine, contact the Grundy County Health Department at 815-941-3404.