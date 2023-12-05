Operation St. Nick’s 41st annual radio auction begins Sunday morning

A 1958 Cushman Scooter that will be auctioned off by Operation St. Nick on Sunday.

Many items, most once-in-a-lifetime finds, will be auctioned from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 10, on 103.1 FM WCSJ for the 41st annual Operation St. Nick radio auction.

Items available include a Morris Country Club corporate membership, a Southwest Airlines flight for two to anywhere the airline travels, White Sox opening day tickets for Thursday, March 28, and a basket of four rare bourbons, Elmer T. Lee, Weller 12 Year, Stagg Jr., and Jack Daniels Single Barrel Rye.

Founder Joe Schmitz said this auction helps Operation St. Nick provide $250 for clothing and toys and whatever is on the wishlist for about 150 kids, or 60 families. It also allows the organization to provide these families with $1,000 to be spent on utility bills for the winter so they can stay home.

“This will be the most we’ve spent,” Schmitz said. “It’s about $120,000 budgeted for Christmas on 60 families, 150 kids. That’s pretty amazing.”

Each of the items listed will be auctioned for an hour throughout the day. More auction items are on display at Grundy Bank, 201 Liberty St., in Morris.

These items include a baseball card collection, Cubs vs. White Sox tickets on June 4, George Strait concert tickets at Soldier Field on July 20, Bears vs. Falcons tickets on New Years Eve and even the opportunity to talk baseball with retired professional baseball players Ed and Scott Spezio.

Schmitz said he thinks about the Prayer to St. Francis of Assisi in regards to their mission at Operation St. Nick.

“Where there’s doubt, let us show faith. Where there’s despair, let us show hope. Where there’s darkness, let us show light. Where there’s sadness, let us show joy,” Schmitz said. “That’s what Operation St. Nick does.”

To participate in the auction, tune in to 103.1 WCSJ on Sunday morning and call 815-252-3860, 815-228-3860, 815-975-4369 or 815-258-5500 to bid on an item.