Morris High School Board to decide new mascot next Monday

Superintendent Craig Ortiz joked Monday that nobody can accuse the Morris Community High School Board of rushing their decision on a new mascot, when the group decided it would make a choice between the Riverhawks and the Mustangs at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at 1000 Union St.

These two finalists were decided via a poll of all students and faculty, with Mustangs finishing as the top choice among students and Riverhawks finishing as the top choice among the faculty. Riverhawks received the most third place votes among students, and the Mustangs finished in second place among the faculty.

The board initially mulled over pushing the decision to January, where it’ll be required to make a decision but making the decision in December gives the school time to gather design ideas for jerseys and logos. The football team is already planned to receive new uniforms for next season, and the former mascot has to be removed entirely from the school by 2025.

The decision came after some deliberation as to whether or not next week was the time to take action, but members of the board eventually agreed with Lynn Vermillion and eventually Scot Hastings.

Vermillion said she believes that the board is overthinking it while Hastings said that they have to make a decision eventually.

“We’ve talked for four, six years,” Hastings said. “Every time it comes up, it’s in the paper and it’s on the radio. We get slammed all over the place. I don’t know. It’s time we rip off the bandage.”

Hastings said there are two positives with each name: Mustangs begin with an M, and much of the branding since moving away from the old mascot is a maroon “M,” and Riverhawks have feathers. There are still plenty of Morris Community High School branded items that have a feather after the school moved away from using its former logo.

The next meeting takes place at 1000 Union St. in the Art Annex building.