Grundy Transit System announces 2023 Adopt a Rider fundraiser

Help make life easier for members of the community who are unable to get to important resources by donating to the 2023 Adopt a Rider fundraiser.

Donations will provide a free ride for those who need a little help in reaching resources, such as medical appointments, groceries, employment, education and more. Last year, Adopt a Rider provided over 1,350 free rides to those in need and hopes to provide over 1,500 this year.

Donations can be made at grundycountyil.gov/adopt-a-rider or via mail to Grundy County Transit System, 245 N. Illinois Route 47, Morris IL 60450.