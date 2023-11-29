Grundy County candidates have until Monday to file for March primary

Anyone who wishes to appear as a candidate for county office on the March, 19, 2024 primary needs to file their signed petitions and paperwork with Grundy County Clerk’s Office by Dec. 4. (Kevin Solari)

Anyone who wishes to appear as a candidate for one of the county offices on the March, 19, 2024, primary election needs to file their signed petitions and paperwork with Grundy County Clerk’s Office by Monday, Dec. 4.

County offices that will be up for election in 2024 are circuit clerk, state’s attorney, coroner and county board seats for districts 1, 2 and 3. In addition, precinct committeemen offices are also up for election next year.

Candidates who file on the last day of filing between 4 and 5 p.m. will be entered into a lottery for ballot placement.

The last day for filing objections to nomination papers that are filed between Nov. 27 and Dec. 4 is Dec. 11. The last day to file papers as a write-in candidate is Jan. 18, 2024.

The county clerk’s office is located in the Grundy County Courthouse, 111 E. Washington St., Morris, Room 12. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The clerk’s office will remain open until 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, for the last day of filing.

For information, visit the Grundy County Clerk website.