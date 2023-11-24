Santa Claus makes stops all over Grundy County in lead-up to Christmas

Butch and Paulie, Santa Claus’ event-planning elves, have Santa running quite the tight ship over the next month with all these events he’s running back-and-forth to in the lead-up to an Evening with Santa Clause from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, 455 W. Southmor Rd., Morris.

Claus has already made his first stops of the year but he has more planned before his big day on Dec. 16, including, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Coal City Fire Station, 1455 S. Berta Road, Mazon’s Christmas parade, 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 and Weitz Café for Breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10.

This year’s Evening with Santa is raising money to award $1,000 scholarships to future first responders. The requirements for these scholarships will be that the student has graduated from a high school in Grundy County, and that they have at least 30 hours into their degree or certificate that goes toward their training in law enforcement, fire science, emergency management or nursing.

The fundraising has already kicked off, as Butch and Paulie have already launched a raffle for a Playstation 5 Ragnarok bundle with tickets available at https://rafflecreator.com/pages/38061/santas-future-1st-responder-scholarship-raffle. Tickets are $10 each, and 100% of the proceeds help provide scholarships.

An Evening with Santa Claus on Dec. 16 will have plenty of opportunities for kids to enjoy the Christmas spirit, whether they want their picture taken with Santa Claus and Miss Claus, or other Christmas characters, their face painted, balloon animals, crafts, or to hear Christmas stories as part of Butch and Paulie’s Storyland.

Butch and Paulie said there’s one thing to keep in mind: Santa wants to see the babies, first, so children under 13-months old will get to cut in line. Santa understands the babies that young are on a strict schedule, and he wants to work to make things work for the parents.

One would think An Evening with Santa would be a good stopping point, but Santa has more appearances scheduled even after that: He’ll be at Clayton’s Tap from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 for Breakfast with Santa, 122 W. Washington St., Morris, and then he’ll be at the Coal City Neighborhood parade later that day, then at the Coal City Lion’s Club. Then Santa wraps his year up from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at D’arcy, 1850 N. Division St. in Morris and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21 at Grundy Bank, 201 Liberty St.

For more information on Santa Claus is coming to Grundy County, visit https://www.santaclausiscomingtogrundycounty.org/.