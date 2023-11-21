On Broadway Dancers host annual Christmas show

It’s fitting that a variety show like the On Broadway Dancers’ annual Christmas show is raising money for multiple causes.

This year’s show is a return to Coal City, and it runs twice, first at 6 p.m. on Saturday and again at 2 p.m. on Sunday, featuring all the talent from the On Broadway Dance Center, performers and more.

Kim Scerine, who runs the On Broadway Dance Center, said everyone plans on having fun with this year’s show.

“We’re trying to laugh at all this, because there’s a lot of comedy in it,” Scerine said. “There’s you know, the dancing and singing but it’s going to be a variety show led by James Reinbacher.”

It’s been a tumultuous year for Scerine and the On Broadway Dance Center. It’s a non-profit organization and typically, the Christmas show will help them raise money to fund the school with the rest of the money going toward helping local families around Christmas. This year, Scerine is more focused on helping On Broadway until she knows she’s going to receive money for its performance at the Amaze Light Show in Tinley Park last year.

Scerine and the On Broadway Dance Center is still owed $45,000 from that festival, but Amaze is responsive to her emails and has paid $5,000 since news stories ran on both CBS 2 Chicago and NBC 5 Chicago news stations.

“We’re a not-for-profit, so everything is on a budget and based ff of that, so we took a hard hit on that,” Scerine said.

That said, Scerine is looking forward to next weekend where her dancers get to perform in a show that leaves everyone entertained on a yearly basis.

“We want to kick off the holiday season with something that will be fun for the entire family, and this is something we’ve gone with and it’s taken a life of its own,” Scerine said.

While the $45,000 the studio is still owned is a challenge, the show will still be going to support a good cause.

Like so many other people around Coal City, the On Broadway Dance Center is influenced to do more inspired by Megan Bugg, who passed away in March 2022 after an eight-year fight with childhood cancer.

“Megan Bugg was an employee here and she grew up here,” Scerine said. “She’ll forever be part of our studio family, and this is our first Christmas show without her.”

Scerine said the studio decided its going to use the money to get gifts for the children spending their Christmas at DuPage Hospital who are suffering from childhood cancer.

“That was something she did every year,” Scerine said. “She went out and did that on her own.”

Scerine said Megan’s family is connecting them to the hospital.

Admission into the show costs $15.