Ben Price Live in Hope Foundation donates $1,000 to GAVC

The Ben Price Live in Hope Foundation donated $1,000 to the Grundy Area Vocational Center nursing program Friday.

Jen Price told the students how important nursing is and how important it is for her family to give to an amazing program like the GAVC’s nursing program. Price is the foundation’s founder, and the wife of Ben Price. Ben passed away a few years ago due to psychosis caused by COVID-19.

“He was a big member of this community and he did a lot of really great things,” Price said. “We like to give back in his name, in his honor, and nursing is something hugely important to us.”

Price said their son was born premature and spent the first four months of his life in the hospital.

“Nurses are the only way I could go home at the end of the day, knowing I could leave the nurses were there caring for my son,” Price said.

Price said the family created the foundation to give back and show the community how important it was to Ben, and supporting a program like nursing can make a difference.

“What you’re doing, I hope you stick with it and continue on,” Price said. “It’s an amazing journey. I know it’s not easy or glamourous a lot of times, but it is so fulfilling, so rewarding, and so impactful to families.”

Visit https://www.liveinhope4benprice.org/ for more information on the Ben Price Live in Hope Foundation.