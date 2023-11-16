Morris extends yard waste collection dates

The City of Morris announced that it Republic Services will now be collecting residential yard waste through Friday, Dec. 1, a week later than usual.

“Due to the leaves hanging on a bit longer than normal this year, and the confusion a holiday week can create for waste collection, Republic Services has agreed to extend the yard waste collection until the week ending December 1st,” said Community Affairs Director Stan Knudson. “We are very pleased with their decision to give us all a little more time to get out in our yards and get our leaves cleaned up and ready for pick up.”

Yard waste collection begins the first full week of April and normally runs through the last full week of November, which would have been the week of Thanksgiving this year. Yard waste should be put into an approved lawn and leaf bag or the garbage container which has the “Yard Waste Only” sticker displayed on the front of the container and then placed at the curb for pick up on your normal garbage collection day.