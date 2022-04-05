On the Record with Tom Matya

SYCAMORE – Tom Matya doesn’t use the word “special” to describe people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Instead, he calls them “individuals,” thinking of them as “good, regular folks that want to be happy and enjoy life.”

Matya also thinks that people rush to judge people with disabilities, not giving them the opportunity to showcase their skills and talents.

Matya is the executive director of Opportunity House Inc. in Sycamore. He took over the leadership role in September 2021, succeeding Robert Shipman, who retired from the organization after 29 years.

Matya has been a longtime board member at Opportunity House and was a consultant for the organization for the preceding six months before being named director.

Community members will have a chance to meet Matya and learn more about Opportunity House during an upcoming art show. The opening reception will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Opportunity House’s main location, 357 N. California St. in Sycamore.

During the free event, the community can meet the artists, view the artwork and enjoy refreshments. The artwork was created by Opportunity House students from two of the Visual Thinking Strategies classes. The event is hosted by Opportunity House and Kishwaukee College.

Matya spoke to MidWeek reporter Katrina Milton about his role as executive director and the upcoming art show.

Milton: Are you originally from the DeKalb/Sycamore area?

Matya: My wife and I, and our family, moved to the area in 1986. I was employed by DeKalb Genetics through 2000. I spent the last 20 years with Zea Mays Holdings LLC in Sycamore before starting at Opportunity House. I’m originally from Nebraska and graduated from the University of Nebraska. I’m still a proud alumni and supporter of the Big Red.

Milton: Why did you first get involved with Opportunity House?

Matya: I’ve always been drawn to Opportunity House because of its mission to help people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. … This is something I’ve really been drawn to for a long time. It’s all of our responsibilities to make life better for people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. I feel a lot of satisfaction to see these folks living their lives to the fullest, and that’s a reward in and of itself.

Milton: How does Opportunity House help people with disabilities?

Matya: The individuals Opportunity House helps get to live in the homes of their choice and do the work they like to do. We have 10 residential homes throughout the DeKalb/Sycamore area, we provide care for individuals in their own homes, and also provide some support for people who live on their own throughout the community or who decide to stay at home with their families.

Milton: What other programs does Opportunity House offer?

Matya: We offer many programs in addition to the residential program. One of our most popular is our Community Day Services program where more than 80 individuals attend on a daily basis and participate in multiple activities of their choosing. It’s held usually every day for 5 to 6 hours a day. Our Opportunity House Industry helps individuals get contract work with multiple companies throughout the country that provides tasks and jobs, and they are paid accordingly. We also help find and train people for community jobs. There are approximately 30 individuals working at different jobs throughout the community and several that are looking for jobs. If someone is looking for individuals to work, reach out and give us a call.

Milton: What about learning activities and programs?

Matya: It’s important for us to offer programs that improve and enhance the quality of life, so we offer many different activities, such as music therapy and our Learning for Life program. Learning for Life developed a curriculum with over 70 courses individuals can choose to participate in, such as learning how to better handle finances, learning about sports, plant a garden, and a variety of other topics that interest them.

Milton: Tell me about the upcoming art show.

Matya: We’ve been holding the art show for several years. It’s open to the public. It’s a way for multiple individuals to show off their talents, and it’s also a nice open house event where folks can come and the artist will explain their work. It also gives the public an opportunity to mingle. Most of the artwork is paintings, but over the years, the show has involved multiple types of art. The art show is a result of individuals participating in our VTS classes, or Visual Thinking Strategies classes, led by Carla Raynor. She will receive special recognition for all of her years of involvement with the program at the event.

Milton: What do you like most about the art show?

Matya: I’ve attended it in the past, and it really is just a joy to see how much joy the event brings to the individuals that are showcasing their talents and how proud they are of their accomplishments. Anyone that attends, it will warm their hearts to not only see the individuals’ work, but also what it means to the individuals that did the artwork.

Milton: Why are events like the art show important?

Matya: Just because a person has intellectual or developmental disabilities, don’t judge them on that. They have so many talents and skills, and if you don’t give them the opportunity, you’d never know. They are just like you and me. They love sports, the arts, participating in plays, going to work, cooking, yoga classes, music. They just want to enjoy life like the rest of us. Some people refer to them as “special,” but they are just like you and me. They’re good, regular folks that want to be happy and enjoy life.

For more information about Opportunity House Inc., visit www.ohinc.org or call 815-895-5108.