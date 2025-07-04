Nonprofits invited to apply for funds through DeKalb Township

The DeKalb Township building, 2323 S. Fourth St. on May 1, 2025. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – DeKalb County area nonprofits that provide services to local residents are invited to apply for funding through DeKalb Township this month.

The Township is accepting applications for its 2025 human service funding cycle through 4 p.m. July 31.

The Township awarded more than $187,000 to area agencies in 2024.

Applications will be prioritized if they address the needs of the elderly, young, disabled people or those who are economically disadvantaged, according to a Township news release. The application requirements were altered to allow for more organisations to be considered.

Applications are available at dekalbtownship.com under the “For the Community” tab. The application packet will include submission instructions.

For information, email supervisor@dekalbtownship.org or call 815-758-8282.