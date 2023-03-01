Looking Back for March 1, 2023

1923 – 100 YEARS AGO

Gus Youngstead of North Fourth Street is getting ready to move to the property occupied by the City Cleaners & Dryers, located next to the Arlington hotel, which he recently purchased. Mr. Youngstead states that he will retain the cleaning business, turning that end of the work to a skilled man, who will give his entire time to that business. Mr. Youngstead has also made arrangements to install other cleaning equipment in the place and although not ready to operate for a day or two, hopes to have all work attendant upon moving, completed within a few days.

At midnight last night Officer Concidine received word from Creston that a young man driving a Ford coupe was headed this way, and he had better be stopped. When the Creston authorities were asked on what charge to stop the young man, they answered there was no charge but the boy seemed to be excited and very anxious to be on his way. It was evidently a case of suspicion but the DeKalb officers failed to see the man as he went through here, if he came this way.

Sycamore motorists, and there are hundreds of them, are trusting that spring will quickly arrive that North Western and Great Western section men may get a chance to make some necessary repairs on the crossing, especially those on DeKalb Avenue. The North Western crossing at “DeKalb” avenue is especially bad, and a person driving over it at any rate of speed at all, takes a chance of going through the roof of the machine. There are several pavement holes on this same avenue, one of the outlets from the business section to the cement road, but it is understood the city officials have made plans to remedy these at the earliest moment.

Mrs. E. Killey of Shabbona and daughter, Genevieve returned home a few days ago from Sandwich where they were visiting, and while there got quarantined for mumps. They were gone much longer than planned for.

Wobbling from one side of the road to the other for a half block or more, a small Ford truck created no end of amusement yesterday as it was being driven east on the Lincoln Highway. When in front of Corey & Son’s tire shop, the machine started to swing first from one side then to the other and by the time the driver reached Second and Lincoln Highway he was ready to stop. Examination disclosed nothing wrong with the steering gear, and the driver, after being the brunt of a number of remarks from the large crowd that quickly gathered, soon resumed his journey.

1948 – 75 YEARS AGO

The steel framework of the new bridge across the Kishwaukee on the prolongation of Annie Glidden Road, west of Kingston, is being rapidly erected by the contractor now after months of waiting. All grading and concrete work for the new bridge was done early last summer, but the steel was not available. The manufacturer had promised to deliver it in December, but it didn’t arrive until a few days ago. The bridge across the river at this point was demolished two years ago when a truck crashed through it. Residents of the area have been forced to take a long detour to get across the river since that time.

Sunday morning, Feb. 29, a daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Masters at the St. Mary’s Hospital. The baby is one of the two Leap Year babies born in DeKalb yesterday.

What is believed to be the first report of robins in this vicinity came yesterday noon when Grace Mattek, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Mattek of Pleasant Street, discovered the harbinger of spring in the backyard of their home. Grace saw the red breast just about noon, and the robin remained about the backyard feeding on the bread that had been tossed out for the birds, for some time. Grace is confident that with robins making an appearance real spring weather will be coming within a short time.

Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Machin were host and hostess to a group of their friends last evening when they entertained with a leap year bridge party.

M. L. McClanathan of Freeport wrote to Chief of Police Horace Forthergill of Sycamore the other day and said that he was happy to pay the $1.00 fine for over parking. This gentleman apparently understood the traffic problem of municipalities and felt that it was worth the meter cost to be able to park in Sycamore. It is a rarity indeed, to find one that will pay the fine and offer a smile. It is usually accompanied by growls and a few rough words.

1973 – 50 YEARS AGO

Clinton Rosette Middle School, named after the editor of the first daily newspaper published in DeKalb, the Daily Chronicle, has been the center of controversy for many years. Built in 1903 as the township high school, it remained a high school until 1966 when it became the north side junior high school. Three years ago, a study was made on the feasibility of continuing operation of Rosette versus complete renovation of the facility, which was estimated at a cost of between $1.5 to $2 million.

Lack of time to promote ticket sales and public wariness have forced the promoters of the “second” appearance of the Vienna Choir Boys in DeKalb to cancel the show.

Lauren B. Johnson, DeKalb High School senior, has ranked among the top 25 students in the state in the 1973 Betty Crocker Search for American Homemakers of Tomorrow.

Screening of preschool children for vision, hearing and potential learning problems will be conducted today through April 16 in DeKalb County. Parents are being contacted by telephone to make an appointment to have each child 3, 4 or 5 years of age on or before Dec. 1, 1973, screened at one of 10 locations in the county.

1998 – 25 YEARS AGO

After city workers shut off the Egyptian Theatre’s water in 1977, action at the movie palace froze. With their unpaid $3,800 water bill and a mortgage on a crumpling building, the owners closed the Egyptian’s doors for what could have been forever. But a group of 35 people with a vision were willing to work to save the historic theater. Now it is a national historic site, draws people to DeKalb from across DeKalb County and beyond and has been featured in a movie and calendars.

Police have finally cracked two armed robbery cases that had them stumped since 1996. Two DeKalb County men were arrested recently in connection with two December 1996 armed robberies at Subway and McDonald restaurants on Lincoln Highway.

– Compiled by Sue Breese