Looking Back for July 13, 2022

1922 – 100 YEARS AGO

Although no report was given to the police, it was heard about the street this morning that several cars driven to the carnival grounds last night were minus tires and accessories when the owners appeared to drive their autos home. One car had the windshield broken in the haste of the thieves in order to take the spotlight off. Tires, some taken from the wheels, floor mats, spotlights, motor meters and tools are among the accessories said to be taken.

Two speeders were brought in by Motorcycle Policeman Housewert yesterday. Albert LeRoy, of Cedar Rapids, IA, was arrested and assessed a fine of $10 and costs by Police Magistrate Glidden on charges of speeding in the city limits. William Prentice was also arrested and assessed the same fine for the charges of speeding.

James Moorhead is building a corn crib that will be one of the best in this vicinity as well as the first of its kind. The corn crib will be made of fireproof hollow tile, making the corn crib fireproof. When the work is finished, the Moorhead farm, south of Malta, will be one of the most up-to-date farms in the community.

According to the records at the fire station, April 24 was the last time the Sycamore fire department was called on in the city. Since then the members have answered one call in the country with the chemical tanks but have not had the truck out except on practice runs. The last fire was at the home of John McDiermaid on Main Street. As yet no word has been received from the Stutz fire truck company in regard to the holding of a demonstration in Sycamore for the purpose of showing the farmers the need of a community chemical truck. For several weeks the farmers have had more fires than Sycamore and a truck would be of great help to farmers.

One of the short pieces on the gates at Fourth Street was broken last night when a car was driven into it. The short piece was repaired this morning but the crossing watchman had his hands full taking care of the traffic until the job was completed.

Spontaneous combustion is believed to be the cause of a $15,000 fire on the James Preston farm between Belvidere and Genoa Thursday night. It is said that new mown hay was put in the big barns, at high temperature, with the buildings dry as tinder. Over 100 volunteers worked to save the buildings but with apparently little success. Considerable stock was burned, including a stallion said to be valued at $3,000.

1947 – 75 YEARS AGO

The coffee grinder was an old one, the kind where the handle twirls around at the top and the coffee drops through into a little drawer in the bottom. It sold for $1.25. The rocking chair was one of the comfortable kind that were so easy to sit in when the living room was known as the parlor. It sold for a dime. The two articles were sold yesterday afternoon at an antique auction on the farm of Clarence Baie, midway between Hinckley and Waterman. The antiques were owned by Raymond Head, a brother-in-law of Baie’s who had an antique shop inKenosha, Wis., but was forced to dispose of it because of ill health.

Collections from the parking meters for the past week made on Monday amounted to $481.75. This was less than the usual weekly collection but was considered good because the meters were not in use for the Fourth of July holiday. During the week that the Memorial holiday occurred, the collections amounted to $491.98. Intake from the meters on June 30 was $506.26, which was also below the average. Prior to the last two weeks, the collections averaged about $550 per week.

Charles Askvig, resident of Kirkland, fell on the stairway at his home Tuesday night. He fell the full length of the staircase and received a long cut on one arm when it caught on a metal holder for a stair tread. He is recovering at his home.

Several families from Rollo attended the midget auto races at Mendota on July Fourth. Lester Forrer of Waterman, was one of the participants.

Sizzling diamond ball took its place on the Prather Field last night when the DeKalb Hybrid outfit came through with a 5 to 2 win over Parkway of Streator and the nightcap event went into nine hectic and exciting innings as the Berger Drugs of St. Charles managed to sneak over a 5 to 4 victory from the Wallace grain team of Ottawa. Games tonight will have more of a local touch with the Anaconda team of Sycamore meeting Ebbies and Oregon facing the DeKalb Tommy outfit.

1972 – 50 YEARS AGO

Northern Illinois University athletic director Robert J. Brigham has told the University of Illinois that he is no longer a candidate for that school’s vacant athletic director’s post. Brigham said Wednesday night that he informed the Illinois Athletic Association Board of Directors that he intended to remain athletic director at NIU. He has held this post since Sept. 1, 1968.

The Sandwich City Council last night accepted an annexation of a portion of the Lett property on the northeast corner of the city. The annexed area in Countryside Village will contain about 26 lots according to the sub-divider. Reimann Avenue will be extended to the newly annexed area by the city. Further road construction, installation of sewer, water and street lights will be the responsibility of the sub-divider.

Fairland castles are appearing on the west campus of NIU this week as preparations are under way for the midwest convention of Tupperware dealers. Not rivaling Altgeld Hall in beauty, but merely of a temporary nature, the open air structures are for a fun night for the 2,000 conferees.

The descendants of Wilhelmenia and Christian Baie, numbering 132 gathered July 9 at the Sannauk Forest Preserve for the 50th family reunion. The first reunion was held in Martin Rissman’s woods.

1997 – 25 YEARS AGO

Bessie Chronopoulos said she just wanted to see kids have a chance to be kids. That is the main reason DeKalb’s mayor has made a personal commitment toward helping economically needy children in the community. Shortly after she was elected to office, Chronopoulos promised to donate a portion of her increased salary to a local charity, an increase that would amount to about $3,500 over this fiscal year. It appears that the choice for her donation could not have been more timely.

Natural gas seeping from a stove in a vacant Suburban Estates apartment caused an explosion at 7:30 p.m. last night. No one was injured but the explosion blew out two windows and caused structural damage to the building, said DeKalb Fire Chief Pete Polarek.

The Milan Township School District 83 stands empty at the corner of Perry and Tower roads in rural DeKalb County. The building is a one-room schoolhouse that Northern Illinois University plans to relocate and restore for educational and community purposes.

