Looking Back for April 13, 2022

1922 – 100 YEARS AGO

A certificate of service has been awarded to the District No. 103 School at DeKalb for the contribution from the teacher and pupils of the school, toward saving the lives of thousands of helpless orphan children in the Near East.

Material for the high school addition is arriving daily and during this week, many of the stone pieces have arrived. This material comes shipped in gondolas and the transfer men have considerable trouble in unloading the heavy stone from the cars onto the wagons. The work carries a certain risk, as the large stones are apt to slip. The unloading takes considerable time and the transfer men are hoping the next consignment will come in any kind of car than that used for coal.

The two corner lots in Cortland known as the William Dee property on East Main Street across from the Post Office was purchased by H. E. Myers. The owner has begun hauling material for a garage and will start the building at once. Carl O’Neil will take charge of the automobile repairing.

Train No. 20, of the North Western, stopping here at 2:26 in the afternoon, was derailed yesterday at Watkins, Iowa, due to a broken rail. Several Chicagoans were on the train at the time of the accident and some were injured, although none seriously. No. 26 is one of the all steel crack trains of the North Western system.

Garden plowing seems to be a popular pastime in DeKalb right at this time and many people are getting the old hoe and spading fork at work. The ground seems to be heavy in some places due to the heavy rains but with a few more sunshiny days like today, it will be in good condition to work.

Joe Wingert, 15 years old, of Chicago, wanted in Maywood for burglarizing a store there, was taken to the Aurora police station Saturday night by Special Agent O. H. Abbott of the Burlington railroad, charged with trying to wreck one of the “Q’s” crack passenger trains. The lad had piled three heavy ties on the tracks about two miles west of Somonauk, but they were discovered in time to prevent any damage.

Between Dixon and DeKalb yesterday, following the high wind of Sunday, it was estimated there were nearly 75 telephone poles damaged. In some instances the poles laid across the road and before a motorist could proceed he was compelled to move the pole. As far as could be learned, there was little damage to poles in this immediate vicinity, although many smaller limbs were broken during the gale of the early morning hours.

1947 – 75 YEARS AGO

Construction of the new bridge across the Kishwaukee River on West Lincoln Highway has been slowed by the recent heavy rains and consequent high water in the river. Considerable excavation remains to be done before the new piers can be erected and the water has covered much of the space which has to be dug up. The old stone piers must be removed before the piers for the new bridge can be placed.

The auto of Elmer Strack of 1105 Somonauk St., which was reported stolen on April 9 has been recovered on Perry Peterson’s farm about seven miles southeast of Sycamore. The auto was badly damaged. According to a report received, whoever stole the car had evidently taken a hammer and smashed the windows, dashboard and other parts of the vehicle. When found, the automobile, a 1946 Ford Tudor, had gone through four fences. The police are working on clues found at the scene of the crime.

Spring fever and the wanderlust must have struck the inmates at the Illinois State Training School for Boys at St. Charles as a number of boys have been escaping from the institution the past few days. During the past two nights, fifteen boys have escaped from the school. Four inmates are still at large but eleven have been recaptured before they were able to get very far from school.

The City of Genoa will go on daylight saving time, starting Sunday, April 27. The city council voted the okay on the change of time at the meeting held last Friday. The vote was three to two in favor of adopting the measure.

Arthur Byro and Robert Arndt, both of Malta, are among the 75 Future Farmers in Illinois chosen to play in the Illinois State Future Farmers band. The young men are members of the Malta chapter of Future Farmers of America and were chosen from among many nominated as being outstanding performers. Both play clarinets.

Bob Collins of Somonauk feels his lucky star was with him Saturday night when he returned home from work. He regrets the damage to his recently purchased auto, but is thankful to be alive. As he pulled onto the tracks, a Santa Fe train, re-routed from the Joliet tracks due to the high water, struck the auto front, taking radiator, lights and pumper from the car, but not otherwise damaging car or occupant. The crew stopped the train as soon as possible, coming back expecting anything but what they did find, a perfectly well man, too dazed to move out of the seat of the car.

1972 – 50 YEARS AGO

The two pandas sent from China as gifts to President Nixon, will keep cool in the Washington, D.C., zoo where they have taken up residence. Ronald Smith, who owns and operates an air conditioning company in the nation’s capital, has got the contract to air condition the two bear-like animals’ cage. Pandas are adapted to the cold temperatures of northern China. Smith is the son of Mrs. Laura Smith, New York, a native of Maple Park.

You can burp now at the dinner table and Amy Vanderbilt won’t mind as long as you say, “Pardon me.” America’s foremost authority on etiquette has had to revamp and revise her famous “Book of Etiquette” to reflect the widespread changes in modern society.

The long talked about Kishwaukee River Parkway, which has been discussed by city, park district, school and civic groups for years, is about to become a reality as the DeKalb-Kishwaukee Kiwanis Club has adopted it as a major project. The club has announced the formation of a committee to spearhead the project which will provide for a walkway, horse path and bike trail running parallel to the Kishwaukee River from Lions Park at the southern edge of DeKalb to the Buena Vista golf course up north.

1997 – 25 YEARS AGO

Frank Moore officially welcomed the Finch family as new associates with Ronan-Moore Funeral on March 25, 1997. The new name will be Ronan-Moore Finch Funeral Home.

With their sights set on a new indoor sports complex, DeKalb Park District officials are hoping community input will help get the process rolling as soon as possible. Preliminary discussions have begun about the area, which the park district director projected needs to be at least 250 by 250 feet in order to serve its purpose.

Police are crediting the quick action of a Sycamore resident with possibly saving the life of a 3-year-old who had wandered away from his home yesterday morning. Bob McMillan, an employee of Illini Security Systems, was just heading to an assignment shortly after 9 a.m. when he saw a small child attempting to cross DeKalb Avenue, near Fair Street, as rush hour traffic sped by from both directions.

