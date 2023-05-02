Kishwaukee Family YMCA taps Sycamore man, longtime center employee, as CEO

SYCAMORE – A Sycamore resident, who has worked at Kishwaukee Family YMCA for almost 30 years, has been chosen as the new chief executive officer of the local branch of the nonprofit organization.
Brian Bickner, 54, was tapped as the new head of the local facility after holding the position on an interim basis since November 2022.
“It’s exciting, I wasn’t looking for a CEO position specifically, but when this one opened up, I wanted this one. ... I’ve been here almost 30 years full time, it’s a part of me, I want to see this [YMCA] succeed.”
Bickner said he joined the DeKalb County swim team at the the Kishwaukee Family YMCA after he and his parents moved to the area when he was 7 years old.
“The house that my parents bought had a pool in the backyard, and they said ‘If we’re going to have a pool in the backyard, you’ve got to become a better swimmer,’” Bicnker said. “So I joined the swim team here at the [YMCA] when I was 7, I’ve been involved with the [YMCA] for quite awhile.”
The Kishwaukee Family YMCA was established in 1957 as a Christian-based, charitable organization whose mission is to enrich the spirit, mind and body of the community, especially families and children, regardless of their ability to pay.
Each year the Kishwaukee Family YMCA raises $360,000 to subsidize the cost of exercise, preschool, school and summer camp programs, Bickner said.
Grant Goltz, chairperson of the YMCA’s search committee, said he and the rest of the committee are thrilled to announce Bickner as their pick.
“Brian brings over 20 years of progressive experience in our [YMCA], has established deep connections to the DeKalb County region and has performed commendably in the interim-CEO role at the [YMCA] over the last six months. He is exactly what our [YMCA] needs right now,” Goltz said. The Board expects him to drive strategic growth, foster and grow community partnerships and provide undisputed value to our donors and members.”
Bickner was known as the head coach of the DeKalb County Swim Team for 24 years before he became the head aquatic director – a position he held for four years.
When programs at the facility were forced to shut down in early 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bickner switched roles and became the development director at Kishwaukee Family YMCA.
The marketing and communications director at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA, Anna Brodarick, said it was a big deal Bickner was selected after national search.
“We were lucky enough to have the right candidate right here on sight,” Brodarick said. “So Brian was our development director but even more than that he actually has been a part of this community, a part of this particular YMCA community for many years, so it’s really cool to see him take on this leadership position.”
In the six months since he was first made interim CEO, Bickner said he thinks he’s been able to improve upon the facility and the programs hosted there. And it’s the passion Bickner displays for his work that Brodarick said has her excited to have him in the role long term.
“I’m really excited about it, especially just because it’s really clear that Brian’s heart is here in the community, and he has a heart for the work the Kishwaukee Family YMCA does, so I just know that we’re in good hands with his leadership.”
Bickner said whether he’s in the role for five years, or 20, he’s committed to making a positive impact in the community
“I want this to be a thriving [YMCA]. I want to see that parking lot full everyday – people coming in here to use the [YMCA]. I want people to think of us as one of the leaders in the community for nonprofits, one of the leaders for our mission work and helping individuals out,” Bickner said. “And also, as a fitness facility, I want to make sure we’re offering high quality programs here, because it’s a very supportive community but there’s a lot of need out there in this community, and the [YMCA] can definitely help out.”