Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for March. The sixth-grade students are Onalee Weese, Joshua Emert, Lydia Zeitler and Benjamin Fitzenreider. The seventh-grade students are Lillee Torson, Crewe Bartelt, Maryn Surwillo and Adam Carrick. The eighth-grade students are Abigail Lisafeld, Kaitlyn Stacy, Islee Decker and Etienne Balli. (Photo provided by Sycamore Middle School)