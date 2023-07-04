Slight chance of spotty storms could dampen July 4 festivities across northern Illinois

Spotty storms could briefly dampen late afternoon or early evening Fourth of July festivities across portions of northern Illinois Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A mid-afternoon forecast Tuesday shows possibilities of thunderstorm development in the northeastern portion of the state, including parts of DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, Will, DuPage and McHenry counties, according to the NWS, which called them “hit or miss”.

“While no severe weather is expected, a few storms could contain gusty winds and downpours,” tweeted the National Weather Service. That could bring lightning, localized downpours which could slow travel time, or gusty winds which could down small branches.

Many Independence Day festivities are expected to continue throughout the region and into the evening, with fireworks to celebrate July 4 at sundown.

Forecasts show the possibility of precipitation will likely diminish after 6 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to remain hot, forecasted in the mid-80s. Some places could reach 90 degrees, with heat continued into Wednesday.

Storms are more likely Wednesday night into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, with a 70% chance or precipitation expected after 4 p.m. Wednesday night into Thursday morning.