Looking Back for Aug. 13, 2025

The Haish Memorial Library in DeKalb, looking northeast from 3rd and Oak streets, around the time of the building's dedication in 1931. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County History Center Archives)

1925 – 100 Years Ago

No added progress can be made in the hotel proposition until the plans and specifications for the new building are completed, a members of the committee stated today. An engineer has been in this city making a survey of the ground that will be used as the site for the hotel annex, and also securing the specifications of the present hotel building, which will be remodeled. Until the plans for the annex are completed, arrangements in this city will be at a standstill. It is expected that another month will pass before the bond issue will be arranged.

Within a short time, the work of cutting the curbing at North First and Pine Streets will be completed, as the city workmen are engaged on the task at the present time. The work, when completed, will be a decided improvement and autoists who use the two streets to a great extent will be benefited. In cutting down the curbing at the street intersections a wider street is made, and autoists will find it much easier to make the turn. The curbing at the intersection of North First street and Augusta Avenue was cut down last fall.

Several people standing near the Fourth Street railroad crossing yesterday witness an excursion trip being taken by a group of “bums.” “Beating” their way west. The train not a very long one, had 16 “hobos” as passengers. There may have been more on the train, but those making the count did not see more than 16. It is thought that this is the largest number seen on one freight train in a long time. The train was headed west, and the bums were no doubt on their way to the harvest fields and mining camps.

Painters from DeKalb are painting the buildings on the Charles Dan farm north of Esmond.

High automobile numbers, the source of much amusement for many in this city who take a keen interest in recording the highest numerals seen, continue to pour into this city. Yesterday a Ford coupe was seen to have the license number 1-011-499.Fred Belk, who has found many of the high numbers seen this year, a few days ago reported seeing a number above 1,040,000 in Rochelle. He has seen many of the high numbers and is now searching for one above the 1,050,000 mark.

1950– 75 Years Ago

Registration for the firearms safety school being sponsored by the DeKalb police department are continuing to come in and over 30 had enrolled by this morning. Instruction on the proper use of shotguns of all gauges and .22 rifles will be given by an agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation at the range of the DeKalb police. Enrollments are still being accepted at the DeKalb police station. There will be two groups, one for those 13 to 17 years of age and younger boys who have written consent of their parents and the other for those over 17 years of age.

George Willrett, well know DeKalb County cattle feeder, sold 30 head of cattle on Wednesday’s market at the Chicago Stock Yards. His Angus steers averaged 1,235 pounds each and brought $31.50 per cwt., market officials report. The price was only a dollar under the day’s top of $32.00. The steers were finished in Willrett’s’ feeding yard near Malta.

Announcement has been made that the Dearth Brothers restaurant, 124 South Fourth Street, has been taken over by Mrs. Burdett and Mrs. Liddick. For the past 31 years the restaurant has been operated by Joe and Frank Dearth.

Richmond, Va. – “Where were you on June 31” Judge Carleton Jewett asked Rose Mickens, appearing in police court 16 days late to answer a drunkenness charge. “Couldn’t find my way here.” “How did you find your way today?” “I was brought here in the wagon, that’s why.” “Case dismissed,” said the Judge.

Dorothy Kamenshek, star first sacker for the Rockford, Ill., Peaches, is being eyed by the officials of the St. Lauderdale club in the Class B. Florida Internation league.

Ralph Coultrip, Somonauk funeral director for 16 years, has purchased an interest in the Kebil Funeral Home in Sycamore, C. V. Kebil, owner of the business, announced today. Owner of the funeral business since 1926, Mr. Kebil has obtained the service of Mr. Coultrip to continue providing funeral and ambulance service to Sycamore as he approaches retirement age.

Mr. and Mrs. Oran Merritt and sons, Oran and Tommy and Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Merritt will leave tonight for a week’s vacation at Lost Lake, Wisc.

For the past several days material and equipment have been arriving at the site of the city well which will be located at Lucinda Avenue and Russell Road in DeKalb. Construction of the new well, approximately 1,300 feet deep, was authorized by the DeKalb City Council as a part of the waterworks improvement project.

1975 – 50 Years Ago

The fragrant aroma of boiling sweet corn and smelted butter is expected to attract an estimated 10,000 persons throughout the upper Midwest to the annual corn boil Saturday in downtown DeKalb. From 14 to 20 tons of Del Monte sweet corn will be quick boiled in tanks fed with live steam generated by a vintage steam engine. The process produces a taste considered unexcelled by the majority of persons attending previous corn boils.

The bull was flying in Kirkland Tuesday. High winds about 2:50 a.m. brought down a fiberglass bull that had been atop the Kirkland Meats Inc. building. The bull is 4 feet high by 6 feet long. Winds were so strong, a plant spokesman said, that the angle iron that anchored the bull to the building was bent.

A $16,150 appropriation to the DeKalb Learning exchange was approved by the DeKalb city council Monday night. The money will come from city federal revenue sharing funds.

Chicago and North Western Railroad workmen this morning began track repairs at the Fourth Street and Lincoln Highway crossing. They will be leveling the north railbed. Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction most of the week.

2000 – 25 Years Ago

Two city residents will do their part to advise Lt. Gov. Corinne Wood on ethnic issues. Oscar and Sally Forsman have been selected as two of nearly 100 people from more than 50 ethnic and minority groups to serve on Wood’s Ethnic Advisory Council. The council was in April to boost the role Illinois’ ethnic and minority groups have in local government.

Bridge21, America’s largest trainer for accounting software, has announced the Association of Guardian Services to its team of Business Solution Providers. Bridge21 is the first nation brand name of computer consultants among accountants. It supports more than 150 firms nationwide.

In an effort to educate members of the Park District Board about their options for preserving a four-acre plot of wooded land near Hopkins Park, the Board Executive Director led a walking tour of the site. Through use of the power of eminent domain, the land was condemned by the Park District on July 23. It is part of a six-acre plot owned by BMH Development, which would like to build townhouses on the site.

Compiled by Sue Breese