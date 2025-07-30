Looking Back for July 30, 2025

1925 – 100 Years Ago

Work on the new Boston store building in DeKalb, delayed for a few days, has again been resumed and it is expected that the roof will be on the store in another week. The walls and front elevation have been erected and work at the present time is centered on the second-floor balcony. It is expected that the new store building will be completed about October 1, unless unexpected delays occur. The building, when completed, will be a part of the present Boston store and will have certain departments, such as the ready-to-wear department for women, while the present store will be used more as a men’s store.

Spanish-American war veterans of DeKalb, especially those who fought with the Third Illinois Volunteer Infantry, will go to Aurora Monday, August 10 for the annual reunion of the regiment. Several hundred are expected at the meeting which was held in this city last year. Among those who will go from this city are Captain Thomas Murray, Ezra Hayden, regimental chaplain; Ed Dunn, John Kayle, William Duffy, William Seeley and several other Spanish-American war veterans.

Freaks occur in many methods, but the latest freak to be seen in DeKalb is a carrot grown through a coil of wire. The carrot was dug out of the ground by Roy Johnson and is on display at the First National Bank. The bank also has on display a freak potato, grown through a ring. The potato was grown last year and was brought to the bank by Allen Tyler, cashier at the bank.

Due to some slight trouble at the Illinois Power company plant last evening, which lasted for about an hour, there were no lights nor was there any service of an electrical nature. From unofficial reports it is learned that some trouble arose in getting water to the boilers, and this necessitated some diligent work on the part of several employes of the company for a short time. The source of the trouble was soon located and the lights were again turned on about an hour later.

With all of the interior decoration work completed and a part of the fixtures installed, expectations are that the new restaurant, to be located in the building formerly occupied by Mulis Brothers will be opened next week. Workmen are expected to finish their work about the first of the week, it was stated today. The restaurant will be operated by Robert Bell, who at one time owned the Bell restaurant in DeKalb. Mr. Bell has been personally supervising the work the past several days and is now devoted his time to the installation of the fixture.

1950– 75 Years Ago

This morning motorist were experiencing the new one-way streets in DeKalb and while it will take time for all to become accustomed to the new regulation, indications are that the move will help considerably in relieving traffic congestion near the business district. Only south bound traffic is now allowed on Second Street between Fisk and Locust and Grove and Prospect and north bound traffic on Third between Prospect and Grove and Locust and Fisk.

Notations of an interesting nature were included on the DeKalb blotter Friday. Yesterday morning a family on Park Avenue complained of a swarm of bees. Shortly after 11 o’clock an officer had a lost child at Fourth and Highway but was located and the youngster returned. A report was received shortly before noon that youngsters were going through unlocked cars at Second and Oak.

One of the best cleanup jobs accomplished in DeKalb in many a day was the removal of the jungle of brush and worthless trees which surrounded the “triangle” south of the high school. City workmen cleaned out the corner which prevented traffic from seeing what was moving on the sides and then the High School Board had the remainder cleaned up.

A group of Mary Roberts’ high school friends and their mothers are gathering at the home of Mrs. George Hall in rural Sycamore Saturday evening to honor the young bride-to-be with a kitchen shower. The decorations and games to be played will follow the kitchen theme.

The Sycamore Hospital fund will receive the proceeds for an ice cream social by the Clare Community Club.

Fire of unknown origin damaged the Central Market, 337 West State Street in Sycamore at 11:30 o’clock this morning. The fire broke out in the store room at the rear and was confined to that section of the building. Smoke, however, damaged some of the contents in the main store as well as furnishings in an apartment upstairs. Both trucks of the Sycamore fire department answered the alarm and hooked to hydrants at California and West State and California and West Exchange Street.

1975 – 50 Years Ago

A local heat and humidity watch has been issued for area livestock owners. Cattle should be kept in fields where some shade is available. Plenty of water is a must. If pasturing is not possible, then providing adequate ventilation in sheds will keep cattle from suffering high heat stress.

Persons who make crafts and wares in their spare time, or those who may have some items left over from their last garage sale will have an opportunity to sell or swap them at Northern Illinois University’s Swap Market. The Swap Market will be held in the courtyard between Lowden and Faraday halls.

Traffic signals and a rebuilt intersection at Rich Road and Sycamore have the green light but not so for the stoplights which had been proposed for the Cortland Corner intersection at Illinois 38 and Somonauk Road.

The Downtown DeKalb Merchants Association staged a sidewalk sale on Saturday that drew hundreds of area as well as out-of-town visitors. Some buyers even drove to the city from Chicago to take advantage of the summer sale.

Art in the liveliest of its forms will be showcased for three days next week when the Farm Bureau Auditorium opens its doors for an annual DeKalb County 4-H Food and General Projects Exhibits.

2000 – 25 Years Ago

The station that was home to such historic programs as “Amos ‘n Andy” and “Fibber McGee and Molly” fades into radio history this week when WMAQ-AM goes off the air. WMAQ leaves its spot on the radio dial to make room for all-sports WSCR-AM in a corporate move one historian calls “monumental.”

The mayors of Sycamore and Cortland, as well as other officials from the two communities, highlighted a cooperative effort in reaching a tentative agreement on a boundary between the two communities. The proposed boundary line starts on the west at Somonauk Road and runs eastward to Airport Road, and sits roughly halfway between Barber Greene and Bethany roads. The area, now unincorporated and roughly two square miles, is being used for farming.

John Gordon’s new office, to the average eye, might look like a converted hotel room on the second floor of Northern Illinois University’s Holmes Student Center. That’s because it is. But for Gordon, the converted office is more than that. The makeshift office will serve as his home base for overseeing and planning the construction, marketing and opening of NIU’s scheduled $38 million convocation center.

Compiled by Sue Breese