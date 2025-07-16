Looking Back for July 16, 2025

The Kishwaukee River is seen looking northeast toward the railroad tracks and Northern Illinois State Teachers College (now NIU) in DeKalb in 1942. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County History Center Archives)

1925 – 100 YEARS AGO

Sycamore’s stores closed up tighter’n a drum at one o’clock today so that everyone might have the privilege of going to the park and assisting in the dedication program. It was expected that the crowd would be much larger than usual, on account of the very pleasant weather that prevailed. The program was scheduled to begin at one o’clock and from then on until 11 this evening, there would be something doing for the visitors. Senator Harold C. Kessinger was the speaker of the afternoon and proved himself equal to the occasion by giving one of the best of such addresses heard here in some time.

Workmen employed by the Illinois Northern Utilities company on the reconstruction of the building on Elm Street in Sycamore wrecked by a gas explosion last winter, are making very good progress at this time. The sidewalks have been completed and yesterday and today the men are busy putting on the roof. It is expected that within a short time, the work of rebuilding the interior will be started and finished in a short time. It is not known at this time when the company again expects to use the building.

It is announced today that as soon as the large tree is removed from the property recently purchased by the Conrads for an abstract office site, the contractor will begin work on excavating for the new building. The task of removing the tree is no small one by any means, and it will be several days before the contractor will be able to get much accomplished in the way of excavation. The new abstract office, it is understood, will be modern in every detail and in close proximity to the courthouse where much of the company’s business is centered.

That the contractor in charge of the cement work on the DeKalb-Sycamore Road has lost his patience with people who will continually drive through the barricades is evidenced by the fact that an officer has been stationed at each end of the road to make arrests if necessary. Frank Poust is in charge of the Sycamore end of the cement road and Charles Ballou is in charge of the barricade placed at the county farm. The buses have been compelled to use the detour for part of the time today on account of interfering with the big mixing machine. Those who persist in driving through barricades will be subject to arrest and a fine.

1950 – 75 YEARS AGO

DeKalb’s Ground Observer Corps for the aircraft warning service is formed, all members have been signed and given registration cards and further activity now depends upon the orders of the commanding general of the Eastern Air Defense Force. The DeKalb Municipal Airport was secured as the nerve center of the organization, with the observatory tower on top of the hangar to be used.

Wary due to a recent breaking of a window in the Hethcler Grocery Store in DeKalb, suspicion was immediately aroused last night when a car was found in front of the place with an occupant apparently asleep. Police investigated and found that the appearances were correct; the driver had become drowsy and pulled off the highway for a short nap.

Work on Sycamore’s new hospital facilities, begun about a year and one-half ago, has progressed to the point where final completion is within sight. There is no definite word as yet as to when the new addition to the Municipal Hospital can be put into use, since some construction work is still unfinished and kitchen equipment will not be here until October 1. Interior plastering work has been completed and practically all the mason work is done, but interior walls have not yet been painted and the doors require some finishing.

A repair crew on the Chicago Great Western railway was at work yesterday, making the Seventh Street crossing in DeKalb a little smoother. One of the middle tracks, where the planks had loosened, was repaired and leveled off. It was not known whether other bad spots in the same crossing, as well as other, notably Tenth and Pleasant Street, would be fixed at this time.

Shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon, an army supply train was noted traveling west through DeKalb. Jeeps, trucks, derricks, army ambulances and other materials belonging to the United States Army were noted on the train. This was the first time since the war that a train carrying army supplies of any magnitude had been witnessed on the Chicago and North Western tracks. Destination of the supply train, unknown.

Heavy smoke coming from the Mable yards at Seventh and Oak Street shortly after 1 o’clock this noon caused a run for the DeKalb fire department. The fire is believed to have developed from spontaneous combustion in oil-soaked metal waste that was stored in the yard. The smoke from the burning and smoldering oil resulted in a call for the department. All three trucks responded.

1975 – 50 YEARS AGO

An abandoned house on Sycamore Road, south of the DeKalb Roller Skating Rink, was destroyed in an early morning blaze. The fire department spokesman said neighbors have seen children playing in and around the house recently and because the electricity had been shut off for some time, the fire was probably intentionally started. The house, which has been unoccupied for about 1½ years, was missing part of its roof before the fire.

Only the Ellwood House in DeKalb rivals the county courthouse as a local historic attraction. They just don’t build courthouses like this anymore. Fortunately, no one is talking about tearing it down. The building, designed by H. T. Hazelton, is a monument as much as an office building. Its wide, open stairs, the stained-glass windows on the north side, the third-floor courtroom skylight, the cornices in the ceiling, one doesn’t find these civilized touches in buildings today. Efficiency and cost overrule such impractical considerations.

A resolution to expand and improve DeKalb Municipal Airport at its present location was approved by a unanimous vote of the city council last night.

2000 – 25 YEARS AGO

Plans to renovate the city’s Community Center into the Sycamore Performing Arts Center lack one thing: about $1.7 million. Improvements to the center, located at 425 State St., would include a sprinkler system, an elevator, a heating plant, electrical and mechanical systems, new restrooms, wall surfaces and structural repairs.

DeKalb’s Fourth of July fireworks were a dud to many residents who have expressed their opinions in letters and telephone calls to the Daily Chronicle. The major complaint has been that the show was simply too short. In fact, the show was shorter than in past years, and the wet weather that the area experienced on the holiday seems to be getting most of the blame.

Monsanto Corp. will close its swine facilities on McGirr Road between Waterman and DeKalb by spring 2001, and 17 jobs will be lost. Work done at the facilities will be transferred to similar operations in Kansas and Oklahoma.

The new owners of Northland Plaza are working to develop the plaza, bringing in new stores and sprucing up the place. That’s just what DeKalb needs. Far too many people have to drive to Rockford or the western suburbs to buy clothing. There should be more options here in DeKalb.

