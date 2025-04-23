Looking Back for April 23, 2025

DeKalb-Sycamore bus, operated by Dart, shown on the first day at South Third Street and Lincoln Highway looking west, 1946. Dart sold the line in September 1948. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County History Center Archives)

1925 – 100 Years Ago

Many farmers of this community today attended a plowing match and demonstration at the George Busby farm, northwest of Malta. Several well known makes of tractors were stationed at the farm today for demonstration work and the farmers in attendance took an active interest in the work. The demonstration by the various tractors commenced shortly after noon today, and the farmers are said to have arrived early, an active interest was shown during the entire time.

Striking the church during the time that mass was being observed, about $1,000 worth of damage was done by lightening Sunday morning on the St. Mary’s church at Maple Park. The lightning struck one corner of the church and tore out some of the bricks. Many people of this city were wondering if the early morning storm did any damage in this community. Although the thunder was very heavy, no other reports have been received. In several sections of the state the damage was great, two people being killed at Peoria.

Although no announcement has been made by A. J. Kennedy, the work of excavating on his lot next to the fire station on North Fourth street is progressing very rapidly, and a part of the excavation has reached a depth of about four feet. The black dirt that was found on the surface of the ground has been hauled to the high school where it is being used in leveling off the ground around the new pat of the building.

The first consignment of fresh strawberries arrived in Sycamore the first of this week, and while the price conforms to that which generally prevail during the early part of the season, the several crates received here did not last long. The berries were from the large and luscious variety and looked very tempting to those who are fond of this particular fruit. It is said that several Sycamore people are nursing strawberry patches along at this time and if the weather continues favorably there will be many families enjoying home grown berries before long.

Very good progress in being made on the erection of the garage for Charles Noreen on North Fourth street, south of the American Steel Welfare building. The walls are being laid at this time and much of the preliminary work given attention. When completed the garage will be one of the most modern in this city. Mr. Noreen expects to use it as a display and sales room for his automobiles, and will also have a service station where he can give attention to work of this nature. The building will be modern in every manner and a great addition to the street, which is rapidly becoming a part of the business section of the city.

1950– 75 Years Ago

Early Sunday morning the farm home occupied by the Lawrence Rissman family of Hinckley about two miles north of town along the black top road was completely destroyed by fire. The house struck by lightning, was owned by Ed Peckman of Somonauk.

Secretary of State Edward J. Barrett announced at Springfield that a charter had been issued to a DeKalb Corporation. The charter was granted the Hallgren Lumber Company, 1205 East Lincoln Highway. There will be 3,000 shares of common stock having a par value of $100 per share. The company engages in the wholesale and retail sale of building materials, building equipment of all kinds such as concrete, lumber, hardware, nails, roofing, brick, tools and machinery and all commodities used in building.

Friday afternoon the DeKalb fire department was called out four times between 1:45 and 5:30 o’clock but fortunately only one blaze proved to be serious. At 3:50 o’clock the department was summoned to 720 East Lincoln Highway where a wooden shed to the rear of the home was ablaze. Shortly before the department arrived at the scene a 50-gallon oil drum exploded spraying oil and giving the fire a good start. The north section of the large shed was gutted and the rear of the home was also damaged by flames. Another oil drum in the shed also bulged but was removed before it exploded. It was a hot fire for a time but was brought under control before it could spread to any extent.

The new Sunday school building of the Waterman Presbyterian Church was the meeting place of the Women’s Fellowship. Though unfinished and not yet ready for formal opening, it was possible to use on of the Sunday school rooms for the meeting.

The Englander Company, Inc. which operates a plant in DeKalb, and one of the largest manufacturers of sleep products, will build its second factory in the Birmingham, Ala., area. The factory is another step in the company’s expansion program that will include the opening of several new factories throughout the country. Englander operates a chain of factories from coast to coast, including the one in DeKalb, with an extensive warehouse system for servicing retail stores.

1975 – 50 Years Ago

The financially troubled Rock Island Lines announced a staff-cutting move that will save the railroad $3 million annually through the elimination of 200 jobs. The railroad said the 200-job cut included middle management and executive position and were made in every classification and region in the system.

For just one year short of a quarter century, a week in April has been designated as National Secretaries Week by the National Secretaries Association in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Commerce. The week was originated to acknowledge the contribution of all secretaries to the vital roles of business, industry, education, government and the professions.

Two new fire hydrants valued at $360 a piece was taken from a work site of Elliot Woods, Co., on Illinois 23 near Bethany Road. The workers left the hydrants along the roadway Monday night and found them missing yesterday morning. Tire tracks were found where the hydrants were laying.

More than 100 sixth grade students in the Genoa-Kingston school district have completed a unique outdoor education experience by spending one week learning in the out-of-doors at Walcamp.

2000 – 25 Years Ago

A year to the day after the Columbine shooting, local and state law enforcement agencies continued their efforts to be prepared for anything and everything. Over the next few weeks, some of them will be using a prominent local landmark as a training ground. According to Jeff Padilla, supervisor with the Illinois State Police Tactical Response Team, the old St. Mary’s Hospital at North Second and Fisk Street in DeKalb will be ideal for its purposes.

The Malta and DeKalb school boards have worked hard to reduce the stress that is bound to happen when Malta’s older students start attending classes in DeKalb next year. Their planning will result in a much smoother transition.

Wally Wold was paid a special tribute by friends last weekend at a special pottery sale at Wood Works, Wold, a DeKalb resident who died last year was known by many for his talent to create beautiful pottery. DeKalb residents and former city residents who came from out of state gathered to sell the rest of Wold’s pottery. Friends raised $2,850 all of which has been donated to the American cancer Society in memory of Wally, who had cancer, and his wife Donna, who died in 1998 of cancer.

Compiled by Sue Breese