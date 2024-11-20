Looking Back for Nov. 20, 2024

The old Sycamore Hospital building, formerly the Amos Townsend house, at Somonauk and Edward Streets, 1961. Built in the 1890s, the building became a hospital in 1909 and was demolished in 1962. (Photo provi the DeKalb County History Center)

1924 – 100 Years Ago

Workmen for Charles Noreen, who will build a garage on North Fourth street next door to the Hanrahan feed barn, have completed the task of removing the trees that are standing on the property. The last tree was removed today and the work will next be centered on the removal of the house, which Mr. Noreen has sold to Henry Halverson, who had his home on Sycamore Road destroyed by fire a few weeks ago.

Five young people of Waterman all over ten years of age and members of the grade school or the high school are winners in the recent International Better Home Lighting contest. A vast number of essays and articles were submitted by students from all over the country and from the great number of essays entered many were received that contained valuable information on better home lighting.

The majority of the residents of this city have no knowledge of the great number of homes that have been erected in this city this summer. The building operations have been the heaviest in many years, and as one city official yesterday stated, had a few more homes been built this year the operations would have had the characteristics of a boom. When a boom hits a city the condition that arises is not always the most healthful, and for the reason a great many people rejoice over the fact that the homes that were built this year was not the result of a boom but an indication of the general prosperity that has prevailed in the United States the entire year.

“Just so many days to Christmas” will not be long in appearing on the front page of the daily newspapers. Yesterday snow fell in this city, and now the postal department is starting to issue its yearly bulletins on the correct way in which packages should be wrapped and giving out the information that all gifts should be mailed early.

Unexpected difficulties were yesterday encountered by the workmen engaged in the wrecking of the building to be removed for the erection of the new bank building. In removing the east wall of the building and the front wall it was noticed that the side wall and the front of the building now occupied by the restaurant, were showing a tendency to sway outward. The movement was noticed just in time to enable the men to place the necessary braces against the building which prevented a serious accident.

1949– 75 Years Ago

Postcards denouncing Los Angeles as a city where “law and order no longer exist” are being received throughout the country, one of the cards being received by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce. The cards are signed by “The Public Relations Committee of the Los Angeles Citizens Safety Council in co-operation with the National Tourists and Travelers Association.” The cards bore a San Diego, Calif., postmark and urged tourists not to visit Los Angeles until the crime and gangsterism were cleaned up.

Chief of Police John Remsey today warned all motorists that they must stop their cars when the flasher signals, which were recently installed at Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue, are in operation. The flasher signals are only in operation during the periods that the students of St. Mary’s school are going to and from the school and when the flasher signals are working all vehicles must observe the stop signs. The police have stopped and issued a number of warning tickets to motorists who have failed to stop for the signals but arrest tickets will have to be issued unless motorists observed the signals.

With restrictions lifted, coal burning locomotives will again be used starting Monday, Nov 21, and two local trains which serve DeKalb will resume operations. Announcement was made by the North Western that Trains 25 and 26, which were eliminated late in October to comply with an Illinois Commerce Commission order restricting coal-burning passenger service, will resume operations next week.

That the holiday season is rapidly approaching is evidenced by the fact that nearly 1,500 Christmas savings checks were placed in the mail by the two DeKalb banks. Christmas savings are most popular with residents of this community and during the past year nearly $140,000 was saved by those participating in these plans. Many find that this is a most convenient way in which to have a nest egg to be used for their Christmas purchases.

For the first time this fall enough snow fell to blanket the community and this morning the sidewalks and yards were well covered. More snow flurries are being predicted and there is every indication that real winter weather may soon be in the offing. The snow was very wet with most of it melting rapidly. Rubbers were donned by many for the first time this fall.

1974 – 50 Years Ago

A total of 1,200 workers at the Chrysler Corp. assembly plant here will be without jobs Nov. 27. Chrysler Corp officials in Detroit told the Daily Chronicle this morning an additional 3,300 workers at the Belvidere plant will be laid off temporarily during a plant-wide shut down Nov. 27 to Jan. 6.

The economic gloom hanging over the rest of the nation may strike a serve blow to DeKalb schools. The board of education must determine how to operate the school next year on basically the same amount of money it is using this year.

Labor problems, strikes and layoffs, continue to plague DeKalb County. General Electric Co, announced today it will lay off 550 employees for five work days during the next two weeks. Greyhound Bus Lines workers entered the second day of their nationwide strike. About 350 workers at the Barber-Greene plant on the city’s north side extended their strike into its tenth week.

One flock of sheep in the northern part of the county has been quarantined but it is not definite if the entire county has been put under the quarantine for the central nervous system disease called “scrapies.”

1999 - 25 Years Ago

Police arrested a Mount Prospect man for allegedly trying to burglarize the DeKalb police station. J.L. was caught at 4:40 a.m. today after he was heard crawling inside the ceiling at the station. Police believe J.L. was trying to retrieve a camera confiscated from him. J.L. was arrested Thursday night at the Egyptian Theatre for allegedly videotaping dancers at a performance.

With the aid of a feigned water-tank explosion at St. Mary School, Vencore Hospital “treated” seventh-grade students for “injuries” during a disaster drill. The class of seven students was large enough to assist Vencore, located next door, in a drill that allowed hospital staff to simulate treating traumatic injuries Wednesday morning.

The DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport board discussed last night how much rent to charge for new hangars slated for completion by next summer. An eight-unit hangar is currently being constructed at the airport, and a 20-unit hangar is expected to be built next spring. However, there is still some debate on how much rent tenants will have to pay.

The Genoa City Council voted 7-1 Tuesday evening to give its approval to the preliminary plan for the Riverbend subdivision, but not before receiving assurances that it could change its mind down the road.

Compiled by Sue Breese