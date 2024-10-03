Looking Back for Oct. 2, 2024

1924 – 100 Years Ago

Although Mr. Sparks of the Chicago office of the Vassar-Swiss factory would make no promises as to when the factory would again open in DeKalb, he did not state that it would be permanently closed. Mr. Sparks was here yesterday in conference with businessmen of this city, who are interested in the opening of the factory which gave employment to many young women of this city.

Although it was not possible to obtain any definite information late this afternoon, it is understood that a jeweler of DeKalb was the victim of a check forger who worked DeKalb and Sycamore last week. It is understood that the gentleman purchased a watch from a jeweler of DeKalb and gave a check for the purchase price amounting to a little over $120. If the man used the same tactics that were employed in Sycamore, he showed a deposit slip on a Denver bank clearly showing he had plenty of money. The checks in Sycamore have returned from the bank marked forgery.

The Lincoln Way Account Adjusting agency opened for business and reports a good initial business with excellent prospects. The headquarters for the agency are located in the Wright building on North Third street and a well-equipped and thoroughly systematized office is in operation there. As the name indicates the agency is one for the collection of bad accounts and does in addition a general credit rating business, it will fill a long felt want for the local business men.

According to word from Springfield the ballot to be used at the coming general election will be a considerable document although not as large as the one voted by the electors in the recent primary. It is stated that the ballot for the election will be about two feet wide and three feet long. In addition, there will be several smaller ballots on which the voters will vote on the special propositions submitted to them for their approval.

Comment concerning the new theatre proposition which was just brought to Sycamore a few days ago has been heard on all parts of the street. It is understood the men back of the plan request no aid from Sycamore but plan to erect the building and then lease it to a firm of Chicago producers who are conducting shows throughout the state. H. B. Fargo, of Geneva, who has just completed the Fargo theatre in Geneva which has been taken over by Polk brothers is the man who has been discussing the situation in Sycamore.

1949– 75 Years Ago

With promise that all the hot rod experts of last week will be back on the circle again, race fans of DeKalb area are anticipating a first-class afternoon of dirt raising at the Prather oval Sunday. With the season wearing well into the concluding weeks, the track is becoming a well grooved route for some of the drivers and they are making use of their hard-earned knowledge in hitting extreme speeds. Skids around the turns are becoming a highly polished art and the new result is more thrills and close calls for the enjoyment of the fans.

Farmers around Sycamore for the past two days have been busily engaged in the task of filling their silos. The work was delayed until the first signs of frost, but since Monday morning, the silo filling gangs have been hard at work. Two gangs have been working on farms between DeKalb and Sycamore and from reports there are many other crews finding plenty to do in all directions from the county seat.

Two trucks bearing the equipment for glass repairmen this morning were at the First Baptist church and the experts were making the necessary repairs on the huge stained-glass windows of the edifice. It was found necessary to take down the huge window on the west side of the building, and when thoroughly cleaned, repaired and re-leaded, will again be placed in position. The men in charge expect to finish the work by this evening.

Very good progress on the erection of the new Baptist church is reported by the contractors, and with the steel shipment expected in a few days no delay in the work should occur. Word was received today that the steel has been shipped and should arrive in DeKalb in a few days. The first story work has been completed and the erection of the steel framework for the second story has commenced. Much interest is being taken in the work by the members of the congregation who are anxiously awaiting the completion of their new building.

Workmen a few days ago started excavation for an addition to the North Side garage which will give the Wyllys-Knight salesmen double the space that they now have. The work will be rushed as the garage is in need of the added space.

1974 – 50 Years Ago

A makeshift cab service is operating in DeKalb. It replaces Aquarius Cab Co., the city’s only cab firm, which went out of business Monday. The operation has one driver and is headquartered in the Older Adult Activity Center at Seventh Street and Lincoln Highway.

In a gesture not made by an American president for more than 100 years, President Ford has volunteered to testify before congressmen and answer questions about his pardon of Richard Nixon.

Doris Riippi recorded the top women’s high game score this season by rolling a 257 in the Trio Mixed League. Riippi also had a 772 four-game series. Barb Lynch had a 239 high game in the same league and Vern Gates turned in a 232.

Smiles and laughter were in abundance last night at the opening show of the Rev. Ed Sornberger and family puppet show at the State Jesus Center in Sycamore. The show will continue through Friday, with emphasis on Bible teachings and modern-day morality lessons.

The way is clear for DeKalb Township to construct its long-planned Annie Glidden Road extension from Taylor St. to the west interchange of the tollway.

1999 - 25 Years Ago

Clutching her purse, an older woman walked shyly past two vendors who offered her a free bag of popcorn, seeming confused when the two men didn’t ask for anything in return. One woman left her workplace across the street after seeing the red-and-gold cart to buy a bag of popcorn, shocked when she realized it was free. Beginning their first “Random Acts of Kindness” month, Genoa Main Street and the Genoa Chamber of Commerce gathered downtown Friday in the spirit of altruism.

Sunday afternoon will mark the return of the Northern Illinois University Homecoming parade. Event organizers hope this year’s parade is a rebirth of campus and community spirit.

At the height of the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln signed legislation that authorized the purchase of land for national cemeteries. The latest of these burial grounds will be dedicated on Sunday on 982 acres south of Joliet in the name of the man who decided there should be national cemeteries “for soldiers who shall have died in the service of the country.” “It is fitting that what is projected to be one of the most active national cemeteries carries the name of Abraham Lincoln, the founder of our system of national cemeteries for veterans.”

– Compiled by Sue Breese