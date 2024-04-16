Looking Back for April 17, 2024

The first offices and bath house at Hopkins Park neared completion in early July 1935. The start of the first pool is visible in the foreground. (Photo provided by DeKalb County History Center)

1924 – 100 Years Ago

Report comes to the police station today of two men who are evidently of the belief they have found an easy way to acquire cash, other than work and are posing as state automobile officials. Two machines were stopped last night just east of Cortland corners and detained for some time, the fellows on the highway claiming the other autos were in violation of a state law. In order to square themselves the so-called violators would have to furnish a cash bond for their appearance in DeKalb or Sycamore, which ever city the fellows desired.

Work in the store building adjoining the First National Bank building on the Lincoln Highway is moving along rapidly at this time, and the alterations should be completed within a short time. It is reported a firm to be known as Mullis Brothers, will occupy the place. The interior has been fitted with considerable shelving, new lighting fixtures have been installed and other improvements have been made. It is not known what class of merchandise the store will sell, nor when the opening will be announced.

Members of a committee of the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce have been busy this week soliciting the merchants along the street, seeking funds which will help to put the DeKalb band on its feet for the summer months. The band is desirous of furnishing concerts again this summer but it is stated that before this will be possible, there will have to be some finances in the treasury. The merchants report the soliciting was a very good success, and it is an assured fact, according to reports, that DeKalb will have band concerts this summer.

Jacob Klein, one of the pioneer merchants of Cortland, who has built up an extensive farm implement business there, has purchased the building formerly used by the Chicago, Aurora & DeKalb electric line for a substation. Mr. Klein plans to make some alternations about the building and will make it a part of his property holdings there. The new building will probably be used mostly for storage and display of farm implements.

Following the granting of the application by the Illinois Commerce Commission of the DeKalb-Sycamore & Interurban Traction Company for an order permitting the company to cease operating its street car service in the cities of DeKalb and Sycamore, and between those cities, it is announced the last trip of the electric car will be made tonight at 11 o’clock. The busses of the Northern Illinois Service Company will start operation tomorrow morning, the same schedule as that of the street car.

1949– 75 Years Ago

Motorists traveling in this area yesterday found drifts blocking a number of the highways. It was necessary to bring out snow plows again to open some of the roads. Many cars went into the ditch and in several spots in the area cars were lined up for considerable distances waiting to get around drifts where cars had stalled.

Messages sent out over the DeKalb County sheriff’s office radio are now being received by the DeKalb police, the hookup with the sheriff’s office having been completed. Although the DeKalb police radio has been in operation for some time, the hookup with the sheriff’s office was only completed yesterday. Through the use of the police radio, it is now possible for all police authorities, state, county, and city, to keep in close contact with each other.

General Electric Company has recently purchased a building from the War Assets Administration for the sum of $475,000. The plant has been previously leased by the concern for a long period. The plant when in full operation will employ 800 people making fractional horsepower motors. At the present time, however, one-half of the operational plant is down because of a shortage in orders.

A group of airport operators met for a luncheon meeting at Strains Restaurant in Sycamore yesterday for the purpose of organizing airport operators in this and surrounding counties to promote flying activities, good will among airports and the discussion of common problems. Darrel Carls of Carls Aviation Sales and germinator of the idea to form an organization for this particular flying group, believes that much could be gained by becoming better acquainted with the neighboring airport operators, establishing friendly relations and affording an opportunity to discuss the problems that confront the small operator.

Wednesday afternoon, shortly before press time, an excited voice over the phone informed The Chronicle that some mysterious objects were visible in the sky south of this city. A couple of reporters made a hurried trip to the area indicated but although they gawped into the clear sky for some minutes, they failed to see anything and returned to the office. Later it was learned that the same objects had been seen south of Elburn, in the Aurora area and along the shores of Lake Michigan. They were soon identified by Prof. Clarence Smith of Aurora College as nothing more menacing than balloons sent up by the Unites States Weather Bureau in its research work.

1974 – 50 Years Ago

To build or not to build, that is the question. Whether “tis nobler in the main to suffer things as they are or to run up an outrageous fortune and, by remodeling, end them. To build, to renovate, perchance to rent, aye, there’s the rub faced by the county’s Capital Requirements Committee. The Capital Requirements Committee is a special committee of the seven members of the Rules Committee of the DeKalb County Board and one member from the Planning and Zoning Committee. The special committee met for the first-time last night to decide how to go about making long-term decisions on what kind of building the county needs and how to go about providing them.

Circuit Judge Rex F. Mellinger Monday ordered the city of DeKalb to pay $10,633 to the First National Bank as trustee and $9,366 to the bank as the mortgage of a lot at 525 Grove St. The city has condemned the property for urban renewal.

1999 - 25 Years Ago

A Northern Illinois University program designed to cut down on drunk driving has been expanded to assist more students. NIU’s Nite Ride program was boosted this year with the addition of a 12-passenger, handicapped-assessable van.

Officials with Kishwaukee Community Hospital and the Hauser-Ross Eye Institute have agreed to a deal that will allow the hospital to acquire the innovative Sycamore eye surgery center.

Memorial Day weekend is traditionally the unofficial start of summer. The temperature is usually nice, leaves are on the trees and the odor of barbecue grills fill the air. But if there are a few less people cooking out in their backyards this Memorial Day, they can probably be found next to the Northern Illinois Veterans Memorial in Kirkland. Those chefs of the outdoors will be competing in the newest Kansas City Barbecue Sanctioned cookoff, the Veterans Bar-B-Que Klassic.

The DeKalb Planning Commission has unanimously approved a special use permit for a 62-room upscale motel. If the city council also approve the permit at its April 26 meeting, the developer, the Richardson Group, hopes to begin construction next month. The motel will be built at 1314 W. Lincon Highway, in the lot next to the Crystal Pistol restaurant. It will be called the Baymont Inn and Suites.

