Looking Back for January 10, 2024

Artist Alexander Calder's "Le Baron," a stabile – as Calder called his statues – are seen on the central quad of Northern Illinois University, looking southwest in July 1970. Calder created the piece in 1965 and it was dedicated in DeKalb May 23, 1968. (Courtesy of the DeKalb County History Center Archives.)

1924 – 100 Years Ago

Country roads in this vicinity at the present time are not in the best of travel condition and some of the farmers have resorted to the horse for transportation to the city in preference to the family automobile.

With officials of the Seagrave Fire Apparatus Manufacturing Company on hand today to give the rebuilt fire truck at the fire station a thorough test, such test was made twice during the day, one from a main and the other from the Kishwaukee creek near Annie’s Woods.

On account of mild weather of yesterday afternoon followed by the rain of last night streets of DeKalb were in a slippery condition. At the intersection of north Third street and Fisk Avenue more than one machine went on the rocks and was forced to await repairs or send for a towing outfit before resuming the journey. Two machines during the day failed to slow to a creeping gait when coming down the slight incline on Third street and crashed into the curbing, which resulted in a couple of broken wheels. Last evening some ashes were spread over the ice but the failed to prevent some bad slides and two more wheels were cracked. Boys stationed near Pine Street last evening warned motorists of the dangerous sliding place and presented more spills than were recorded.

Although the farmers are still striking the Borden Farm Products Company of Sycamore has not been forced to stop its milk deliveries. A unified effort is being made by the farmers to enable them to obtain what they think is a fair price for their milk. Little milk has been delivered to the Borden plant by farmers around Sycamore although an occasional wagon will make the trip. It is understood that some of the milk being used by the Sycamore branch of the Borden concern is coming from Geneva.

Although only eight days has elapsed during the present year, the ambulance purchased by DeKalb several month ago has so far answered 11 or 12 calls since the first day of January. As many as five call in one day have been marked on the record kept for the city. The new machine with its up-to-date equipment has proven to be a good investment for the city in both hospital and police work.

1949– 75 Years Ago

Highways all over DeKalb County this morning were very slippery. The sleet and snow which had fallen during the night had packed into a thin coating approximating the slickness of ice. As a result, highway travel was at a minimum and drivers were proceeding at a sedate 30 miles an hour.

Adult life has been filled in modern days with innumerable numbers, social security, auto license, telephone, draft, penal, etc., but now the ultimate has been reached with infants beginning their lives with numbers. Effective January 1, every baby born in North America is assigned a permanent number, which eventually will become his social security number. The first digit designates the country of his birth, with U. S. using 1, Canada 2 and Mexico 3.

A group of Minneapolis Norwegians is sending a load of their native firewater on a boat trip around the world. When it gets back home in November, 1949, they’ll drink it. The Norwegians are members of Torske Klubben, or Luncheon Club. The firewater is aquavit, a Norwegian liquor which burns going down. In olden days, Norwegians aged their favorite potable by sealing it in a keg and sailing it around the world for a year. The ship’s rocking and the climactic changes did things. The Torske Klubben shipment was sealed reverently at the 15th anniversary meeting and sent to New York to begin its journey.

The Israeli government announced today that four British planes and a fifth plane not definitely identified were shot down yesterday by Israeli fighters over southern Palestine.

Wendel Chestnut of Kirkland, who is a student at Monmouth College, was home for the holidays with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Chestnut.

Of unusual interest at this time of year is the display of old calendars now on exhibit at the DeKalb Public Library. This exhibit is from the collection of Waite Embree and represents only a part of an extensive collection. The oldest calendar in the exhibit is dated 1895 and information available indicates that this is close to the date of the first printed calendar. Contrasted to this is one for 1950. This exhibit is one of a series planned for this year by Mrs. Emily Campbell, librarian and will remain on exhibition for about two weeks.

Eleven children of Northwest Malta attended Mission Band at the Evangelical United Brethren Church basement on Sunday Mrs. John Wright is the teacher.

1974 – 50 Years Ago

The very young and the very old may soon occupy the same facility, the DeKalb County Nursing Home. The Children’s Learning Center has asked to rent one and one-half wings of the first floor and two wings of the second floor of the old portion of the County Home so that it can expand its child day care center.

Two cars of a Chicago & North Western freight train lie sprawled on the tracks east of DeKalb and south of the DeKalb airport. About 20 cars of the train derailed around 4 a.m. today, according to railroad officials who are still looking for the cause of the accident. One train was detoured through Sycamore at 5 a.m. until one track could be cleared at the scene. A worker at the scene said it would probably take two or three days of working almost around the clock to clear the scene.

Two members of the DeKalb Planning Commission apparently favor requiring a deceleration lane in front of Spruce Hill apartments, 807 W. Taylor St., before allowing a six-building addition to the project.

With the switch to year-round daylight savings time, students in most parts of the country were going to school before sunrise.

1999 - 25 Years Ago

The red and white Trans/VAC buses have been driving around DeKalb for 24 years, and the transportation service recently passed a milestone, giving a lift to its two millionth customer.

George Ryan promised plenty on his way to the governor’s office, everything from 10,000 new teachers to clear driving at a notorious traffic snarl in the Chicago suburbs. To be keeping his promises, Ryan’s very first budget must give schools more than half of all new money while providing for initial work on the expensive road projects he promised, even if lawmakers have other pet projects they want to fund.

Post Office officials are sending out a plea, don’t forget about your delivery person when you’re shoveling your sidewalk or driveway. While many people shovel a path from their door to their car or garage, it’s easy to forget that the mail carrier needs a path too. Post offices across the county are accumulating piles of undeliverable mail due to blocked boxes.

Compiled by Sue Breese