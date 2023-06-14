How 3 DeKalb School District 428 educators are making the jump from teacher to school psychologist

[ NIU awarded $5.1M federal grant to launch school psychology program for area public schools ]

Rebekah Moore, (left) a teacher at Huntley Middle School, talks Monday, May 22, 2023, at the school in DeKalb, with fellow participants in the Northern Illinois University psychologist program Adrien Fell, from the Early Learning Development Center, and Viviana Castillo, (right) teacher at Cortland Elementary School, about how the program will help them attain their career goals. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

“There’s a great need for [a school pyschologist] for the little ones, too. I have an older daughter in high school that has gone through a lot of mental health stuff over the last few years. I also see the need there, too, community-wise, not just the littles. Even the families that are supporting these youngest learners, too, I think they all just need support, just ideas and ways to help themselves.”

— Adrien Fell